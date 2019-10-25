The case for impeaching President Donald Trump rests largely on the testimony of Ambassador Bill Taylor. His account of events leading up to Trump’s call is damning if true. He said Trump demanded that Ukraine’s new government help his reelection bid to get a one-on-one meeting with Trump and foreign aid that had been approved by Congress and signed into law by the president.
Taylor’s testimony clashes with claims by Trump and several diplomats. So should we believe Taylor or the men, such as Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who offer conflicting accounts? Maybe the truth is in between.
Unfortunately, news media are prone to shoot first and ask questions later.
“If Bill Taylor says it happened, it happened,” New York Times correspondent Michael Crowley wrote on Twitter, quoting praise for the “model” diplomat.
We have no reason to doubt the honesty or accuracy of Taylor, a West Point graduate and lifelong civil servant. But we do have reason to be skeptical of every new hero celebrated by the “resistance” media.
We remember when Trump’s single most powerful critic, the man who supposedly would bring down the president, was paraded before every cable news camera. That was porn star lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has since been charged with fraud.
Avenatti, by our count, made 121 appearances on CNN and 108 on MSNBC, enough that CNN personalities took him “seriously as a presidential contender.”
Avenatti wasn’t alone among the self-styled “resistance” who went to war with Trump. Taylor isn’t even the first public servant elevated in this manner. John Brennan and James Clapper come to mind.
Brennan, Barack Obama’s CIA director, is held in high esteem on the left side of cable news, serving as an MSNBC and NBC analyst. But in 2014, Brennan lied to Congress and the public when asked if the CIA was spying on Congress to swat away oversight. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” Brennan declared on national TV. “I mean, we wouldn’t do that.”
Except it turns out that he had done that. Yet he is still trotted out as a patriotic member of the intelligence community.
Clapper, Brennan’s counterpart on CNN and Obama’s director of national intelligence, plays the same role as elder-statesman-turned-resistance-hero. Clapper, of course, lied to Congress in 2013 about the National Security Agency collecting “any type of data at all” on American citizens. This was before Edward Snowden revealed that the NSA was collecting and storing massive amounts of data on the phone habits of everyone living in the United States. Clapper was fortunate to escape a perjury prosecution thanks to the five-year statute of limitations.
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff gets especially glowing treatment, complete with glamour shots on glossy magazines, as a pursuer of truth. But he is a rank partisan who is always ready to use his inside access to leak misleading information. Schiff fooled the media and the Democratic base into believing Congress had mountains of evidence that Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin in 2016. That turned out to be false.
Still, the resistance held Schiff up as a noble statesman seeking the truth. “In all the ways that matter for this particular moment,” one New York Times blogger wrote amid the latest Ukraine scandal, “Mr. Schiff seems to be coming off as the opposite of a slick political operator bent on betraying the country.”
That was before it came out that Schiff had lied about his communications with the whistleblower.
Taylor has not been impeached as a witness. But in light of this recent history of those who made Trump’s life difficult, we hope he will understand if we approach his testimony with measured skepticism.
Taylor may hold up as a credible witness. To all outward appearances, he is no Avenatti or Schiff. In his decades of serving the country, we know of no circumstances where he lied as Brennan and Clapper did. All fair observers must take Taylor’s account for what it is: a single account by a single diplomat who believed Trump was behaving improperly. The White House lashes out at the character of Trump’s critics, and that is indecent and unhelpful. But neither would it be proper for us to believe everyone who tells a tale of Trumpian misdeeds.
The Washington Examiner