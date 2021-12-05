By the middle of this month, Coloradans will receive a holiday gift to benefit everyone who travels routinely or occasionally between the state’s largest metros. The once-notorious-but-essential widening of The Gap, the 17 miles of perilously narrow I-25 freeway between Colorado Springs and Denver, will open for at least three lanes north and south with four lanes along uphill stretches. The only remaining project involves an overlay of a bumpy 5-mile stretch next spring.
The $416 million project — opening a year early and under budget — provides an example of local, state and federal officials working together without regard for party affiliation or other political considerations. They achieved the kind of universally beneficial outcome politicians and other leaders should focus on.
The project impetus began earlier than most might recall.
Rewind to the fall campaign of 2020. Then-gubernatorial candidate John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, came to ask for The Gazette’s endorsement. Unsatisfied with the Republican nominee, editorial board members were happy to hear from the former Denver mayor. We had one overarching question. If elected, we asked, would he fix the I-25 bottleneck between Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs and Baptist Road in Monument.
Hickenlooper said he would do everything possible, explaining his frustrating experience with delays in that section. We endorsed him. Within a month of taking office, the governor asked for another visit with our board. He had worked with his transportation appointees to devise a plan that invested reserve funds from several budgets to widen the highway while recessionary construction costs were low. He worked with the city, county, the Pikes Peak Regional Council of Governments, Monument, Colorado Springs and other relevant state and local entities. Together, they delivered in short order.
The repair of that traffic clog exacerbated problems north of Monument. When Hickenlooper sought reelection in 2014, he sought our endorsement again. We asked if he would push to widen the four-lane “gap” between Monument and Castle Rock. He stood up, looked our publisher in the eye, shook hand and said, “I promise.”
We endorsed Hickenlooper’s Republican opponent nevertheless, for unrelated reasons, but he maintained his promise and kept us informed. Then-Mayor Steve Bach exerted consistent pressure on the Colorado Transportation Commission and the Colorado Department of Transportation to get things moving.
Two years after Hickenlooper won a second term, his transportation department announced it might widen the highway over the course of at least 10 years. The state needed two years of engineering studies and a subsequent two-year environmental assessment just to get started.
“At my State of the City address I said ‘we put a man on the moon in eight years, so it shouldn’t take 10 years to widen this stretch of highway,’” recalled Mayor John Suthers in a visit with a member of The Gazette’s editorial board last week.
Then CDOT-Director Shailen Bhatt heard the Suthers admonition loud and clear and requested an immediate meeting with the mayor. In consultation with others, notably then-County Commissioner Mark Waller and his colleagues, they came up with enough local and state money to complete the studies simultaneously in two years. That and other efforts cut the 10-year projection in half.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, the Republican representing Colorado Springs and the Fifth Congressional District, fought successfully for federal contributions. Soon, things were underway and years of burdensome construction began.
We cannot list all the parties who played significant roles in this outcome. We only know it represents a cooperative bipartisan effort at the local, state and federal levels that we should acknowledge, respect and try to replicate as the country embarks on a massive nationwide infrastructure overhaul. We can and must work together in Colorado to get good results throughout the state without regard for which party or politicians get credit. Transportation is and always has been a fundamental role of government.
Let’s celebrate an easier, faster, and — most importantly — safer drive between Denver and Colorado Springs. This project will save lives, enhance prosperity and make for a happier holiday season for millions of Coloradans of every conceivable background.
The Gazette Editorial Board