From the 2020 Democratic candidates’ discussion of health care in their Oct. 15 debate, one receives the impression that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All, as it is inaptly named, is not only practical but in fact the best and most cost-effective way to finance health care. Not only will it insure more people, but it will reduce costs, making it vastly superior to the system we have now.
Unfortunately, none of this is true. A new analysis from a liberal think tank demonstrates that Medicare for All would stick taxpayers not only with a higher tax burden but also with higher overall medical costs.
Last year, a study from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University pegged the price of Medicare for All at $33 trillion over 10 years. Even that eye-popping total required the generous assumption that providers would simply accept a gigantic pay cut without resistance.
See this voter-repelling number, leftists balked and tried to shoot the messenger. They cited Mercatus’ libertarian reputation and the funding it had previously received from the Koch Foundation, as though these undermined its research and calculations. The estimate of $33 trillion in government expenditure, they complained, could not possibly be trusted.
This week, the left-leaning Urban Institute released its analysis, in conjunction with a massive health care study funded by the Commonwealth Fund.
It turns out that the critics who complained that Mercatus got the number wrong were correct. The problem for the critics, however, is that Mercatus slightly underestimated the cost. Medicare for All would actually cause federal government spending to increase by $34 trillion over 10 years, not $33 trillion.
More importantly, the analysis suggests that it will cost the federal government under Medicare for All an extra $7 trillion to provide the same level of care as today’s system would provide at the lower price. Under Medicare for All, overall national health care spending would increase from $52 trillion to $59 trillion.
In other words, instead of bending the cost curve downward for the public and private entities and individuals who finance healthcare, Medicare for All would increase healthcare costs over what is projected.
The liberal institutions behind this projection take solace in saying that at least the plan would nominally insure everyone. But of course, Obamacare was also supposed to do that, and it didn’t.
Democrats are now proposing a system that is not only more intrusive, abolishing the health coverage that most people use today, but also wastes $7 trillion over its first 10 years without creating added value.
Some of the Democrats running for president, particularly Elizabeth Warren, are dishonest about their plans to raise taxes to finance Medicare for All.
Some of them have a hard time admitting that they can’t make Medicare for All work without abolishing private insurance.
But so far, none of them has had to grapple with the fact that Medicare for All would additionally force overall health care costs upward by trillions of dollars without improving care.
The late Milton Friedman, Nobel Laureate and economist, famously quipped that if you put the government in charge of the Sahara Desert, you would rapidly encounter a shortage of sand. His observation could not have been more apt.
The Washington Examiner