We must have fair and objective law enforcement, which requires fair and objective policing of the police. To achieve and sustain this objective, the Colorado Springs City Council must get it right when appointing members to the new Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.
Across the country, destructive left-wing rioters want government officials to defund and even decommission law enforcement agencies. That cannot happen in Colorado Springs, which increasingly serves as an urban refuge for individuals, families and business leaders escaping the far-left madness of Seattle, Portland, Ore., Chicago, Minneapolis and New York — to name only a few of the cities in chaos.
To maintain and build its reputation as the most desirable large city in the country, Colorado Springs must ensure residents are protected by a police department that upholds the law in a fair and consistent manner without passion or prejudice. No person should fear neglect or abuse by the police because of race, religion, creed, national origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation or any consideration other than the law as it applies equally to everyone.
Toward that goal, the City Council will appoint the 11-member commission to assist with law enforcement budgeting, provide an information conduit for residents and the police; provide law-enforcement policy recommendations to the council, and work to improve relations between law enforcement and the public.
This commission, therefore, must be a testament to balance. It cannot be one comprised too heavily of anti-cop activists or former law enforcement officials who might be biased toward the cop side of any potential conflict. The commission needs both. It cannot be an all-white entity or a board without white appointees. It cannot be a liberal board, a conservative board, a board stacked with Democrats or Republicans.
That’s why the public should have some concern about the council’s list of 27 finalists.
The final pool consists of a good ethnic cross-section of the community, former law enforcement professionals, activists seeking law-enforcement reform, a social worker, and even a former Democratic governor of Ohio — Dick Celeste, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs and the former president of Colorado College. The council has selected an impressive slate of finalists.
There’s just one problem with the mix. A search of the county’s voter registration logs confirmed only four of the 27 finalists are registered Republicans. We confirmed at least 13 are registered Democrats and six are unaffiliated. One was registered “confidential.” We were unable to confirm the political affiliations of several because they had common names. At least three of the unaffiliated finalists voted Democratic in the latest primary and three voted Republican.
That means Democratic voters make up at least 16 finalists and Republicans only seven in a community in which Republicans outnumber Democrats. These are not intended to be partisan appointments, but party affiliation says a lot about a person’s social and political views. Throughout the country, establishment support for defunding law enforcement comes from Democratic mayors, governors and City Council members. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden favors redirecting funds from law enforcement. In general, Republicans want more funding of the police.
Three of the council’s four Republican commission finalists are Black. That means Republican finalists pose the option of improving sociopolitical and racial balance, but council members have to consider all aspects of any finalist’s qualifications, background, reputation and character. Appointments to this commission might be among the more important decisions council members will make in their careers.
It will be no easy task for nine council members to appoint a commission of 11 individuals who can represent this community’s countlessly diverse views and concerns. They must find a way because Colorado Springs deserves a police department that sets the gold standard for the law enforcement profession.
We trust the council will not make this political. That requires each member to set aside political preferences and focus only on balance. Each member of the council should advocate a few finalists who share their views and few who challenge them. There cannot be a right team and a wrong team, a good side and a bad side. There should only be the pursuit of mutual respect and a shared commitment to ensuring liberty and justice for all who reside in and visit the Pikes Peak region.
The Gazette Editorial Board