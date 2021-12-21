Here’s some advice for the Democratic Party: listen to and learn from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Otherwise, endure the 2024 political bloodbath that has Republicans overly confident.
Fellow Democrats have unmercifully demonized and bullied Manchin for his refusal to cave, but he clearly cares more about the people of his country and state than his acceptance at Washington cocktail parties.
“I knew where they were and I knew what they could and could not do — they just never realized it because they figured, surely to God we can move one person,” Manchin told a West Virginia radio station. “Surely we can badger and beat one person up, surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough they’ll just say, ‘OK, I’ll vote for anything, just quit…” Well, guess what, I’m from West Virginia. I’m not from where they’re from and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive. Period.”
Manchin is the Democratic Party’s ugly stepchild only because he refuses to vote for an insane $2.2 trillion climate, spending and tax bill. He knows hard-working Americans feel overtaxed, overregulated, and crushed by inflation. Borrowing trillions more would further inflate the money supply and increase demand for goods and commodities already in short supply. Manchin won’t tolerate a bill that places more economic burden on Americans simply to help fellow Democrats pursue pie-in-the-sky woke agendas.
Manchin is a remnant of the days when public service meant serving the public. If Democrats are smart, they will view Manchin as the man with a plan for the party’s future — a future of standing up for the people at any personal cost.