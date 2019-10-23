Teachers unions have a record of working against minorities. Considering this history, it is no surprise they tried robbing Latina school board candidates of ethnic identities.
It all blew up last week when a political committee of the Colorado Education Association and Denver Classroom Teachers Association sent mailers blasting candidates it opposes in the upcoming school board election. The unions’ targets included Latina candidates running as Alexis Menocal Harrigan and Diana Romero Campbell.
The mailer listed them as “Alexis Harrigan” and “Diana Campbell,” voiding the women’s well-known Hispanic identities. Outraged, the candidates issued a statement saying the mailer “whitens candidates’ faces and puts our names — or what they have decided our names are — next to blatant lies and misrepresentations...”
Menocal Harrigan’s opponent, supported by the unions, expressed similar outrage.
“I unequivocally condemn the whitewashing of two of the Latina candidates running for school board,” Tay Anderson said in a statement. “As a black man running for office, I know all too well what it’s like to be the target of racist rhetoric and actions, and I will not stand by when I see it happening to fellow candidates of color, regardless of our stance on policy.”
Union-backed candidate Brad Laurvick also weighed in.
“To erase someone’s Latinx identity disrespects them, the Latinx community, and does not demonstrate the kind of discourse our community and this election deserve,” Laurvick wrote.
Another statement, signed by 20 Colorado minorities in elective office, condemned the mailer as a “painful” tactic “erasing their cultural and ethnic identity,” paid for by the “independent expenditure committee funded by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and the Colorado Education Association.” The statement told the unions to “recommit to ending structural racism within their organizations.”
The expenditure committee apologized, only after the upheaval showed no signs of subsiding, claiming it was “never our intent” to misrepresent the candidates. No one believes that.
For countless complicated reasons, minorities make up a disproportionately high percentage of low-income households. Children in low-income families too often get trapped in low-performing schools.
Everything society has done to increase their options has met the forceful opposition of the Colorado Education Association and its local chapters.
The unions fight to preserve and enforce Colorado’s racist Blaine amendment, supported by the Ku Klux Klan to stop sectarian schools from educating minority immigrants in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Today, unions invoke Blaine to prevent scholarship programs that would help low-income families pay tuition at private, sectarian schools.
The unions’ expenditure committee blasted the Latina candidates because they support public charters schools, created by parents to enhance educational options for everyone.
Minority parents love their children no less than anyone else. That is why they tend to favor policies that enhance educational freedom. That is why an unprecedented number of black Florida women voted against a black man in the 2018 gubernatorial race, electing Ron DeSantis — a white Republican who favors school choice.
Teachers unions don’t like school choice because state money attaches to each child. They don’t want to compete for the students or the money that follows them. They want it concentrated in traditional attendance centers, which means opposing choice.
More than half of the 93,000 students in Denver public schools are Latino. The unions don’t want school-choice Latinas winning school board seats, where they would even the playing field for rich and poor, minority and white. To try stopping them, the unions whitewashed their names. Structural racism, indeed.
