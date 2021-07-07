The country's largest teachers' union wants to institutionalize racism, bigotry, and prejudice in public schools from coast to coast.
No longer should educational priorities center on reading, writing, arithmetic, science, technology, math and art. More important is teaching the fundamentals of "white supremacy," "anti-Blackness," "cisheteropatriarchy," "anthropocentrism," and other "isms" the union exploits to misportray the United States as a bastion of white-male, heterosexual domination of all others.
The National Education Association formally institutionalized racism during its annual Representative Assembly over the July 4 holiday weekend. The assembly adopted Business Item 39 to endorse, advocate, and facilitate the teaching of Critical Race Theory and the distorted claims of the New York Times' 1619 Project. The Colorado Education Association is an affiliate of the NEA, which means nearly all Colorado public school parents should watch for the imminent imposition of race-based division by the union.
In step with the intolerant agenda of far-left revolutionaries, the NEA resolution calls for a battle against those who disagree. Toward that end, the NEA will establish a professional team to "fight" against parental opposition to Critical Race Theory and similar curriculums disguised with less controversial names.
The resolution instructs the union to "have a team of staffers for members who want to learn more and fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric." That means union dues, which originate with taxpayer-funded teachers' salaries, will fund opposition to communities that oppose institutionalized racism.
The statement says the NEA will provide an "in-depth study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy (SIC), capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project."
Finally, children will learn more about "cisheteropatriarchy." Let's hope this helps young generations make their way in an increasingly competitive world that rewards reading, writing, computing, scientific discovery, and artistic expression. We could not find "cisheteropatriarchy" in a mainstream dictionary, so we turned to the distinguished website DecolonializeAllTheThings.com for a definition:
Cisheteropatriarchy: "A system of power based on the supremacy & dominance of cisheterosexual men through the exploitation & oppression of women and LGBTQIA* people. Also referred to as sexism. This includes oppressive constructs such as homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, etc."
Wanna sound woke? Learn to have "cisheteropatriarchy" roll off the tongue.
Thank goodness the country's largest organization of teachers wants to ensure our children know more about the derangement of a country that unfairly favors "cisheterosexuals." In a society so controlled by "cisheterosexuals," one should stand in awe of all those billionaires who long ago overcame the hateful "cisheterosexual" agenda, gaining control of Geffen Records, DreamWorks SKG, PayPal, Apple, and other major corporations founded and/or co-founded by non-"cisheterosexuals." Thankfully for Jared Polis, the "cisheterosexuals" failed to oppress him out of becoming a member of Congress, the governor of Colorado, and an entrepreneur who created a personal fortune worth hundreds of millions.
We likewise give thanks for the union teaching against all those "anthropocentricists" who consider humankind more important than birds and bugs.
The teacher's union has gone off the rails with a far-left revolutionary movement determined to divide our country along any imaginable lines drawn around race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and all other characteristics that make this country the world's most desirable destination for people of all ethnicities, nationalities, beliefs, races, creeds, religions and sexual orientations.
Do not tolerate further institutionalization of racism and social division in classrooms that are supposed to consider all young hearts and minds equally valuable — as individuals limited only by opportunity, character, ability and effort. Stop the teachers' union from telling non-white children they are victims of classmates conceived with white skin — as if whites are somehow superior to those created with darker skin.
School districts should always teach humanity's past and ongoing disgraceful use of slaves and the abuse, murders and indignities motivated by racism and hatred. They can do so accurately and contextually by adopting the 1776 United curriculum devised by Black civil rights leader Bob Woodson and other notable scholars.
Say no to the distortions of history lessons based on the Marxist agenda to divide and conquer.
The left's revolution requires no war to succeed. It needs only the educational establishment to pollute the minds of children and stratify the world's most inclusive, tolerant, and diverse society. It need only convince minority children they have no hope in a country run by empiricists, white supremacists, pervasive anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and, of course, "cisheteropatriarchy."
Here's the good news, should taxpayers accept it. The teachers' unions have no authority to run our schools. That's the job of elected school board members. Never have school board races been more important to the preservation of diversity and freedom, as union leaders and socialists try forcing fundamental change in a country founded to promote freedom, justice, and liberty for all.