We are done in Afghanistan, we lost, and what matters most lies ahead.
It began when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Then-Sen. Joe Biden voted for retaliation against the appropriate terrorists, most of whom resided in Afghanistan. Nearly 20 years later, the nightmare continues.
Like his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden wanted out of Afghanistan and made the call last week.
He announced an end to our effort to maintain a relatively rational government in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Incredibly, he withdrew troops before evacuating American civilians and friendly Afghans who are vulnerable to immediate retaliation in the form of torture and murder.
The result is disastrous. Yes, despite Biden's protestations to the contrary, this is much like the 1975 fall of Saigon as the world sees the heart-wrenching footage of Afghan men, women, and children clinging to an American military jet, several reportedly falling to their deaths, in hopes of escaping the torturous death tactics of successful Taliban insurgents.
Our failure to stabilize Afghanistan and deprive the Taliban of a nation-state means these terrorists are no longer a rogue insurgency challenging a regional government. Last week they mostly used pickups as tanks. Today, they rule a nation. They control that country's air force, tanks, armored vehicles, and all other forms of weaponry — including stockpiles of state-of-the-art weaponry the United States provided to the now-defeated Islamic Republic's armed forces.
It gets worse. Without American forces in the way, expect China and Russia to enhance their alliances with this evil regime that dreams of destroying the United States, Israel, and other U.S. allies. In the future, taking on the Taliban may include confronting the sophisticated opposition of China and Russia.
The imminent humanitarian implications are excruciating to contemplate. When the Taliban gained controlled much of Afghanistan in the 1990s, they criminalized all sexual relationships outside of heterosexual marriages and began public executions of non-heterosexuals.
Without NATO and United States propping up the Islamic Republic government, in a far-fetched effort to cultivate a sustainably civilized limited democracy, nothing will prevent the Taliban's Islamic Emirate from treating women as property. This is not a matter of women seeking equal pay for equal work, gender-neutral pronouns, or time for family leave. It's more like this: The Taliban torture and kill women who show their faces in public; a woman may not speak loudly enough that a stranger might hear her voice and become aroused; a woman may not wear high heels because the sound of her footsteps could arouse a man; women may not speak publicly or attend public events; women are not allowed formal educations and are forbidden to work.
Our president did not cause the Taliban and no one should blame him for failing to neutralize these barbarians. We may eliminate terrorists about the same time we eliminate cockroaches.
The world should blame Biden only for the botched, amateurish attempt at withdrawing our forces against the advice of his leading generals. Trump wanted our troops out by May 1, but only if the Taliban complied with agreements — such as denying safe haven to al Qaeda. Trump's arrangement included ongoing permission for the CIA and counterterrorism forces to remain in Afghanistan and a guarantee by the Taliban to reduce violence and allow U.S. intelligence to verify progress. Trump planned to evacuate vulnerable civilians before demilitarization.
The outcome of this 20-year war should be no surprise. The man who co-masterminded the 9-11 attacks made the Taliban's game plan known long ago. In an interview with James E. Mitchell, captured terrorist Khalid Sheik Mohammed — the man who boasted of beheading Journalist Daniel Pearl with a knife — said the Taliban had no visions of overpowering American forces. Instead, they would employ an enemy's greatest virtue: patience.
"We do not need to defeat you militarily; we only need to fight long enough for you to defeat yourself by quitting," Mohammed told Mitchell.
Mission accomplished. While this does not bode well for the United States or the rest of the peaceful world, our invasion was not futile.
Roughly 100 Coloradans died in this war among nearly 2,500 U.S. service members and nearly 4,000 U.S. contractors. None died in vain, and we owe all of them and their survivors a perpetual debt of gratitude. Only because thousands of Americans fought, lost limbs, and died to combat terrorism has this country enjoyed two decades without another terror attack approaching the magnitude of 9-11. The world's most sophisticated terrorists were too busy waiting out our military, some 7,000 miles from our closest border.
We go forward with the enormous challenge of terrorists controlling Afghanistan to the delight of Russia, China, Iran, and other countries hostile to the United States, Israel, Christianity, Judaism, homosexuality, and equal rights for women and minorities. Diversity and freedom are what they hate us for.
President Biden owns today's crisis in Afghanistan for bungling an inevitable withdrawal of American troops. As the fourth president to oversee this saga, he does not own it alone.
This is no time for us to widen political divisions over differences much pettier than perceived. Americans — whether they voted for Biden or Trump — don't like terrorists and theocracies. Americans want equal rights among men, women, and people of all sexual orientations, ethnic and religious backgrounds.
With Afghanistan a non-contested terror state, we must work together with our friends around the globe to stop their unhinged agenda to destroy "infidels." When we aren't in their homeland, they are more likely to visit ours by crossing our open borders. It is no time to play political games by moving major military operations — think Space Command — or to de-emphasize building on and improving our military might. We abandoned Afghanistan, carelessly and without a logical plan. Now, we must watch and contain terrorists like never before.