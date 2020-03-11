By suspending federal payroll taxes, Washington could help average Americans survive the looming economic turmoil posed by the coronavirus. Tax cuts are a common-sense lifeline with a proven record of success. They vaccinate against economic peril.
The coronavirus will hurt individuals and families whether they fall ill.
Those who work for the giant 10-day South by Southwest music festival in Texas provide a front-line example of what might lie ahead. Organizers canceled the event this year because of the virus. They do not have insurance to cover disease cancellations, so the loss in revenue means probable layoffs for at least one-third of the full-time staff.
The cancellation will hurt the region’s hotels and businesses that rely heavily on the annual event, which attracts a half-million visitors eager to patronize shops and restaurants. People who work at those businesses are in danger of losing their jobs or suffering wage cuts and/or reductions in hours.
As people cancel trips, cruises, and vacations worldwide we likely will see layoffs by airlines, cruise ship companies, businesses that rely on travelers and tourists, and more. The slowing of common activity, to curtail the spread of disease, presents rippling ramifications for almost everyone — from airline executives to Uber drivers.
The last time our country faced serious financial trauma was the recession of 2008 and 2009. The quickest, most direct way for the government to aid working Americans back then was to reduce their federal withholdings. Give workers a raise without adding to the employer’s overhead. Let wage-earners keep more of their money to help weather the storm, helping others by spending more on goods and services.
Then-President Barack Obama, foreseeing more layoffs and economic trouble ahead, enacted a $288 billion tax cut. Individual wage-earners received a $400 income-tax reduction ($489 adjusting for inflation) and families received $800 in tax relief ($977 today). The package included $54 billion in tax cuts for small businesses. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the tax cuts saved more than 2.3 million jobs.
To sustain economic recovery in 2013, Obama extended tax cuts enacted 12 years earlier by former President George W. Bush for individuals earning below $400,000 ($448,000 today) and couples earning less than $450,000 ($504,000 today).
President Donald Trump and his economic advisers Tuesday floated the idea of suspending the federal payroll tax, possibly through 2020, to leave more cash with people who earn it as a way to counter economic pitfalls of the outbreak. It was discussed conceptually, not as a formulated plan, with details expected in the coming days.
Suspension of payroll taxes, separate from standard income taxes, includes only the withholdings stipulated to fund Social Security and Medicare. The Congressional Budget Office estimates every $1 million in payroll tax cuts results in 13 jobs. Democrats have traditionally supported payroll tax relief as an economic stimulus, but their tune changed Tuesday.
“The administration seems to believe that the answer to any problem is another tax cut,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, blasting the president’s tax relief suggestion.
Maybe Schumer wants a recession. Every modern president who dodged or reversed an economic downturn used tax cuts to do so — including Obama. That includes Democrats John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Bill Clinton and Republicans Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.
Other considerations of the Trump administration include expanding tax credits for family-leave programs created by Congress in 2017. Trump will consider an additional tax-relief package for airlines, cruise ships and other business sectors directly harmed by the virus. The administration also will consider an emergency lending program administered by the Small Business Administration.
No one should take supplies from a troubled ship at sea. Maximize what passengers need to survive. Likewise, our government should help workers keep more of their earnings during times of economic distress. With jobs on the line, we should ease the financial burdens of employees and employers. Both will need money.
We should consider tax cuts — the quickest, most direct, and fairest means to help workers facing troubled waters ahead.
The Gazette Editorial Board