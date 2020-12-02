Data and science. These foundations of reason should outweigh feelings and emotions in everyday decisions. They should make us wonder why restaurants are closed again for inside dining throughout much of Colorado.
Contemplate the principles of risk.
It seems foolish to embark upon any activity without at least a tertiary, if subconscious, consideration of risks and rewards within a context of information.
Individuals attend worship services to exercise faith, but getting to a synagogue, mosque or temple comes with risk. It can be unsafe to drive on the ice. The lifetime chance of any American dying in a car crash is 1 in 103 or 0.97%. Yet most people choose to ride or drive and take the risk almost every day. The chance of dying from heart disease is 1 in 6, and 1 in 7 of dying from cancer. Yet, individuals routinely ignore cancer and heart disease warnings in their daily decisions.
Whether we talk driving, walking, biking, hiking, working, eating, drinking or other, no one lives a day without accepting various levels of nonessential risk.
In a free society, governments that work for “the people” try to maximize the risks the governed may take. Governments allow us to needlessly climb vertical rocks, to own and shoot guns recreationally, to ride motorcycles, to sail on windswept waterways, to smoke and to go on junk food binges. Legislators, government executives and courts should always err on the side of allowing individuals to manage activities that pose risks to themselves and innocent bystanders.
The United States so values freedom it allows individuals to drink and drive — unheard of in some other societies — up to a level of intoxication deemed unacceptably dangerous to oneself and others.
Strangely, in the pandemic era, we have seen government dictates that randomly deem some risks acceptable and others unacceptable without any good basis in data and science. Obvious examples include the acceptance of crowded violent protests, which go uncontested, and the attempted prohibition of peaceful political rallies or gatherings for worship.
The pandemic has shown us that nearly all businesses are “essential,” as opposed to “nonessential,” and must remain open. Gov. Jared Polis included pot stores, gun stores and convenience stores among businesses categorized so “critical” we must risk keeping them open.
Nearly anyone with a job and mouths to feed considers the employer a “critical” business. Which brings us back to restaurants.
During normal times, Colorado restaurants provide 285,000 people with jobs — about 10% of the workforce. In recent years, they generated nearly $350 million annually in state sales taxes. We should consider them essential.
Of course, extraordinary risk often requires extraordinary action. Despite their importance, it might seem logical to close restaurants to inside dining — by far the bulk of restaurant revenue during winter months — if they pose an unreasonable risk. We cannot save every life, but we can avoid taking stupid risks while we await a vaccination or cure for COVID-19.
Yet, there is a big problem with the prohibition of inside dining. This restriction comes at an enormous cost to small-business owners who are barely hanging on. It imposes mostly unseen and unheard suffering on the part of tens of thousands of laid-off employees who cry themselves to sleep and cannot imagine more weeks or months without tips and paychecks.
The pain and suffering, though behind the scenes, is real. What is not real, by any contortion of data or science, is the concern we might super-spread the virus by allowing consumers to dine in.
Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as highlighted by journalist Scott Weiser in CompleteColorado.com, show no statistical rationale for declaring inside dining a serious threat. This is an action unsupported by data and science.
As of Nov. 25, just before the latest shutdown of inside dining in highly infected counties, only 51 of 35,929 Colorado cases of COVID included people who contracted the virus while dining in at a restaurant.
Health care patients, by comparison, amount to 6,659 cases. Inmates and prisoners amount to 6,680 cases.
Only 0.1% of Colorado’s COVID patients got the disease by dining in. It may be less risky than driving to the restaurant, considering that Colorado car crashes have killed about 400 people since the pandemic began. Reopen the restaurants and let their owners and employees recover from grueling financial hardship that is real, widespread and supported by data. We cannot avoid reasonable risks.
The Gazette editorial board