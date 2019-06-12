Left-wing Boulder politicians, who control state government, would annex Colorado to California if they could. Monument Mayor Don Wilson would try stopping them.
Unable to conjoin Colorado and California, the Boulder left sold us out to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact this year. The new law would give all nine of Colorado’s Electoral College votes to California and a handful of other high-population states that vote reliably for Democrats with left-wing platforms too extreme for a majority of states and the vast majority of counties throughout the country.
By joining the compact, far-left politicians placed their doctrinaire ideology above decisions Colorado voters will make at the ballot box in future elections. If enough states join the compact to make up 270 electoral votes, our electoral votes will go to the winner of the popular vote in future elections.
To stop this legislative theft of electors, Wilson leads a wildly successful petition drive to force a public vote on the matter. As of this week, the effort had more than 100,000 of 124,632 signatures needed by Aug. 1. If the measure passes on the ballot, voters will take back control of the state’s electoral votes.
Had the compact decided the past 10 presidential elections, it twice would have countered the will of Colorado voters. Our votes would have gone to Bill Clinton in 1996, even though most Colorado voters chose Bob Dole. In 2000, Colorado’s electoral votes would have gone to Al Gore — despite most Colorado voters choosing George W. Bush.
The compact needs members making up another 81 electoral votes before taking effect. Nevada’s Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak denied six of the needed electors when he wisely vetoed a compact bill in May.
“Once effective, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose,” Sisolak explained, stating his common-sense opposition to the bill.
The potential ramifications only get worse.
Veteran law professor and nationally known constitutional scholar Rob Natelson explains how the compact would give the United States corrupt elections that empower small pluralities. NPV, he wrote, “would import into our country the dysfunctional election systems of Mexico, Nicaragua, and other Third World nations.”
“…the compact should be called ‘National Plurality Vote.’ Under its terms, if states with 270 presidential electors ratify, then each subscribing state will yield its electoral votes to whomever wins a national plurality — not necessarily a majority,” Natelson writes.
“If Peter Fineagle wins a plurality of only 35 percent, he becomes president.
“In NPV countries, such results are commonplace. A candidate does not need wide national support to contend for the presidency, because he can win with bare plurality in a fractured field. And NPV assures there is almost always a fractured field.”
America’s founders created the Electoral College as a check against special interest, high-density population clusters routinely imposing their will on members of the union with relatively small populations. That includes Colorado.
Help Mayor Wilson protect the Constitution. Help him stop Boulder revolutionaries from giving Colorado’s votes to San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.
Support democracy. Find a petition, sign it and put this to a vote (visit coloradansvote.org).
Offer to circulate petitions and turn them in on time. Then vote to return Colorado’s electors to Colorado voters.