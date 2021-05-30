Opioids kill more than 500 Coloradans each year, and Attorney General Phil Weiser wants it to stop. To his credit, Weiser uses his position as “The People’s Lawyer” to wage war on opioids.
There’s only one enormous, gaping problem with his crusade. Weiser exudes only minor concern about the crisis at the border, where traffickers and mules cross into the United States with deadly loads of heroin and fentanyl.
Today’s Perspective pages feature a recent discussion members of The Gazette’s editorial board had with Weiser about opioids, drug cartels and a variety of other topics. Weiser has led successful multistate lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, members of the Sackler family who own it, and the consulting firm McKinsey & Company for promoting opioid addiction for profit. He wants hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements to fund programs throughout Colorado that will address the crisis.
The lawsuits, the money, and the effort to invest it into solving this problem deserve support. It is reminiscent of the multistate lawsuits against Big Tobacco that made so much progress reducing nicotine addiction among children until Juul, aka Big Vape, undermined the progress with an unconscionable get-rich-quick scheme Weiser hopes to stop.
In our meeting, it became clear the importation of heroin and fentanyl from south of the border undermines enhanced state regulation of the prescription pain medications that lead to most opioid addiction. Colorado has restricted the number of opioid pills health care providers may prescribe for temporary conditions.
The multistate lawsuits have curtailed the pharmaceutical industry’s aggressive marketing of opioids.
“I do think it’s plausible that efforts to limit prescription drugs are creating a demand that is being met by this counterfeit product that includes fentanyl,” Weiser told us. “An unintended consequence of less available Oxycontin is counterfeit oxy combined with fentanyl.”
These products come across unguarded and guarded stretches of the border all day every day, of which Weiser is well-aware.
“Absolutely we are getting drugs that are coming from Mexico and that’s a major problem for us that we have to deal with,” Weiser said.
Border enforcement provides authorities their best opportunity to stop the supply. As such, we wanted to know if Weiser supports President Joe Biden’s negligent approach to border control. That includes his day-one order to stop construction of the wall, his campaign promise to ease immigration enforcement, and his end of the “wait in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers.
“Do you agree with the way the Biden administration is dealing with the crisis on the border?” we asked.
“I haven’t studied it enough,” Weiser said. “I, in my portfolio, don’t have any sort of border oversight in terms of what issues I am focused on, so I couldn’t give you a complete answer.”
With all due respect, Weiser chose an oversight role to protect Colorado from Juul, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. Likewise, he can and should use his authority to protect Colorado from a needlessly porous border.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a federal lawsuit in April asking the court to reverse Biden’s new immigration policies. Brnovich claims the lax enforcement harms Arizona’s environment in violation of EPA regulations. As reported by The Associated Press, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined the suit and said drugs brought to Montana by Mexican drug cartels have “wracked our state.” Knudsen argues Montana’s drug problem will get worse as a direct result of the Biden administration’s border policies.
Weiser told us he was unaware of the lawsuit. Hmmm. Really? After the meeting, Weiser’s communication director emailed an update at our request.
“The AG is doing a careful review of the complaint to determine whether it has legal merit.”
“We have an immigration system that clearly is broken, and protecting the border is a piece of that,” Weiser said during our meeting. “But protecting the Dreamers I would say is another piece of that.”
By all means, protect Colorado’s law-abiding Dreamers. Doing so has no relationship with demanding better border enforcement and drug interdiction. We can be tough on deadly drug cartels and take a Mother Teresa approach to good, hardworking immigrants brought here as infants.
Law enforcement should always discriminate by targeting criminal suspects and favoring those who live in peace. Criminals crossing the border with drugs jeopardize Dreamers, all variety of immigrants, and everyone else.
Community leaders throughout Colorado should support Weiser’s life-saving war on the opioid crisis. To protect those efforts, and get the most out of the opioid settlements, Weiser should demand better border enforcement. He should initiate a lawsuit or join the complaint of Arizona and Montana. As The People’s Lawyer, Weiser should use all legal options to protect Colorado from this onslaught of deadly drugs.
The Gazette Editorial Board