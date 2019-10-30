Among the world-class conferences that meet at resorts and hotels in Colorado Springs is the State Policy Network’s 2019 annual meeting. Welcome. The organization moves our country in the right direction.
The State Policy Network is the membership hub for free-market policy institutes similar to the Colorado-based Independence Institute, also known as I2I. The movement of state-level organizations began in the late 1980s and early ’90s as a few rag-tag clubs of gifted policy wonks looking for funding to solve the country’s problems, on the ground outside Washington, D.C.
Headed by former State Sen. President John Andrews, then by former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, and today by former RTD Chairman Jon Caldara, The Independence Institute was among the earliest members of the network. It hosted the first national get-together in 1992 in Colorado Springs.
“A handful of them met in a very prestigious hotel in Colorado Springs — I believe a Best Western,” recalls Caldara. “They couldn’t get the likes of Bob’s Taco Shop to sponsor them.”
Beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday, more than 1,600 individuals are expected to meet at The Broadmoor. Nonseasonal blizzards will not stop them.
To understand the relevance of the network, consider the sponsors. They include Wells-Fargo, Google, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and other national corporations. Facebook is sponsoring a “Wine, Beer and Ideas Exchange.” The network has reintroduced corporate America to the high relevance of state-level policy.
Scores of sessions deal with everything from “Do All Skittles Taste the Same?” (seriously?) to “How Every State Can Improve Worker Freedom,” to affordable education, educational freedom, health care reform, making housing affordable, “Threats to Free Speech from the Left and the Right,” “Life in America Through the Eyes of the Poor,” and other major issues addressed by experts on interactive panels.
“This is never from the top-down; it’s from the ground up,” Caldara said. “The members know the demographics of their states, the laws of their states and the politics of their states. The best hope for saving the nation lies in this type of model. It is a purely organic process of working together to solve problems through good policy and action.”
Members of The Gazette’s editorial board have witnessed how I2I works more like an action tank than a traditional think tank; it generates more results; fewer boring and unread studies the size of “War and Peace.”
When state or local politicians interfere with free enterprise or civil rights, I2I is quick to negotiate, sue or circulate petitions for corrective action on the ballot. Its only goal: preserving the principles of freedom essential to life, liberty and pursuits of happiness. We hope the others do so well.
If forward momentum continues for this outside-the-beltway action movement, we have great hope for our great republic’s future. Policy wonks, welcome to Colorado. Keep up the good fight, preserving all that makes our country a place others envy.
The Gazette editorial board