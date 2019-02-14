Happy Valentine’s Day. This is a perfect day to share the wealth in a world increasingly in need of loving attitudes and deeds.
Today celebrates Saint Valentine of Rome, a third century priest of the Roman Empire who ministered to persecuted people throughout the region. He was a crusader for courtly love, a Medieval European concept emphasizing nobility, chivalry, and selfless acts of charity.
Most of contemporary culture celebrates Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples in love to exchange flowers, jewelry, cards and chocolates and share romantic evenings at fancy restaurants. It is a wonderful tradition we should continue to practice and hold dear.
Alas, not everyone enjoys this day.
For millions of Americans who live devoid of romance or any form of intimate love, Valentine’s Day comes and goes as just another day ending in “y.” For some of those, the day presents an annual reminder of love they lost, long for, or perhaps never had.
That is where “share the wealth” comes in, and we’re not talking about income equality.
Today, people with stable lives and relationships should consider those in their communities, neighborhoods, offices, or social settings who don’t have such good fortune.
This is a good day to send flowers or candies to someone who endures routine rejection or lives alone for any reason. It is a day to reach out to a single parent, or a widow or widower, with any gesture of loving care. Send a card, gift, flowers, or gift certificate to someone in a hospital or nursing home, or that hermit on the block who lacks social interaction.
Don’t let these suggestions limit the possibilities. Be creative and consider ways to spread non-intimate sentiments of love to those who need someone to care.
Yes, today we celebrate love among couples. We can also take a moment to make this occasion one of selfless, sacrificial, unconditional agape love for the people in our lives with whom we share no intimate bond.
American culture seems increasingly bitter, uncaring and divided. The adage says “love conquers all.” Test it out today, during the annual celebration of love. Extend simple gestures of care to those who need it most.