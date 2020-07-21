Indeed, Joe Biden wants to defund the police. Not entirely, but partially. He supports an anti-cop movement that has a crime wave taking the lives of young black people throughout the country.
A dispute about Biden’s “defund the police” platform arose Sunday night when Fox News aired an hour-long Chris Wallace interview with President Donald Trump. The president spoke of cities “stupidly run” by Democratic politicians and blamed them for a nationwide increase in violent crime. Then he implicated Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
“It’s gotten totally out of control and it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump said.
“Sir, he does not,” said Wallace, a seasoned journalist who typically gets it right.
The two reviewed a charter Biden signed along with Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont. The review turned up no plan to “defund” the police.
Trump should have referred Wallace to a July 8 interview Biden conducted with Ady Barkan, a left-wing activist advocating sweeping police reforms. Barkan spoke of reducing the number of officers who respond to crimes. He asked Biden if he supported that type of reform.
"Yes, I’ve proposed that kind of reform… where the federal government can go in and change systemically what’s going on," Biden said. "There’s a whole range of things that we can do… Surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that.”
The definition of "defund" on Dictonary.com is “to withdraw financial support” as in “university programs were defunded by the recent government cutbacks.” And, “to deplete the financial resources."
"Deplete" means “to decrease” resources partially or entirely.
If Biden stops the military from passing on equipment to law enforcement, he defunds the police by partially depleting resources.
As Biden described his advocacy of de-emphasizing traditional law enforcement, activist Barkan interrupted with a question to make clear Biden’s position on defunding the police.
“But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?” Barkan asked.
“Yes. Absolutely,” Biden said.
One redirects funds by taking them from one party and giving them to another. By redirecting law enforcement resources to other agencies and causes, Biden would defund the police. The only question is “by how much?”
To further emphasize his soft-on-crime position, Biden explained his plan to channel federal funds to convicts.
“We’re gonna make sure that you’re qualified for every single right you had before you went to prison if you served your time… You’re entitled to every federal program out there,” Biden said.
Maybe he will fund that promise with money redirected from the police.
Despite a radical movement against law enforcement, the general public is not on board. Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reported Monday on the forthcoming release of network poll results that show 81% of whites and 80% of Blacks hold law and order as a high priority.
The “defund” and “eliminate” police movements began shortly after former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin apparently murdered George Floyd 57 days ago. Since then, violent protesters have attacked, marginalized, stereotyped, murdered and demoralized police. Liberal mayors have told cops to stand down as mostly white activists destroy predominantly black neighborhoods while chanting "Black lives matter."
The homicide rate for the first six months of 2020 is up 23% over 2019 in New York. The rate in Chicago, which was already high, jumped by nearly 40% in a 14-day period in late June and early July. Quite simply, violence kills. An overwhelmingly disproportionate percentage of victims are Black.
The unchallenged violence is killing children, most of them black, in cities from coast-to-coast. Criminals killed four black teenagers in Denver amid the violence in a recent seven-day span.
At a time like this, in which lawlessness kills minority children, de-emphasizing law enforcement epitomizes irresponsibility. Yet, we have a candidate for the White House advocating for convicts and promising to direct funds away from cops. Biden should look at pictures of the growing numbers of murdered children, and their grieving parents, and reconsider his platform. We have never been more in need of the police.