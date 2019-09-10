Responsible politicians hold the safety and security of the United States above all.
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, could beat his chest and pander for easy support. He could decry President Donald Trump’s use of defense money for better border security. He could benefit himself in Colorado, a Trump-averse blue state, by bemoaning the painful postponement of an $8 million construction project at Peterson Air Force Base, just outside Colorado Springs, to help fund the border wall.
While Gardner resists this temptation, Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet panders.
“President Trump’s selfish decision to raid military construction funding is a new low in his ridiculous pursuit of a campaign promise,” Bennet said last week.
The Denver Post’s editorial board pounced on Gardner saying he “should be livid with the president.” Instead, the Post complained, “Gardner lashed out at Democrats in a pitiful attempt to rewrite history in his favor.”
Gardner “lashed out” with this: “It’s unfortunate Democrats can’t defend the border and defend the country at the same time.”
Democrats of 2019 are willing to jeopardize the country’s economic welfare and physical security to oppose Trump 100% of the time. That is why they describe border control, essential to our national welfare, as “selfish,” “ridiculous” and “pitiful.” Before losing in 2016, this was not the Democratic view.
Consider the words and actions of a wise and popular man, regarding the relationship of our southern border and national defense.
"I committed to fixing this broken immigration system,” wrote President Obama, on the White House Website on Nov. 20, 2014. “And I began by doing what I could to secure our borders.”
Obama, elected when Trump was a Democrat, spent $18 billion on immigration enforcement agencies in 2012 alone. He told Latin American countries in 2014 “Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they’ll get sent back.”
“Our border fencing, unmanned aircraft surveillance systems, and ground surveillance systems have more than doubled since 2008,” Obama boasted on the White House website. “…the additional boots on the ground, technology, and resources provided in the last six years represent the most serious and sustained effort to secure our border in our nation’s history...”
Obama explained his unprecedented emphasis on border security would “strengthen our ability to remove criminals and apprehend and prosecute threats to our national security.” (emphasis ours)
Border security was not “ridiculous,” “pitiful” or “selfish” and is no less so today.
Supporting Obama’s agenda, ultra-liberal New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer gave a 2010 border-control speech so hawkish Trump should play the C-SPAN tape and genuflect.
The federal government, Schumer said, needed “to combat the drug smugglers, gun runners, human traffickers, money launderers and other organized criminals that seek to do harm to innocent Americans…”
Schumer wanted “boots on the ground,” and a “strike force” of agents and drones.
“We know that keeping our border safe from dangerous gang members, drug dealers and human traffickers is critical,” Schumer said.
The senator wanted more coordination among local cops and federal border patrol.
“If our border patrol suddenly begins encountering a surge of illegal border crossers from El Salvador with identical tattoos on their arm it’s important they provide this information to state and local law enforcement on the ground so we can immediately begin sharing intelligence to determine whether individuals with this description have been arrested,” he said.
Schumer went on to advocate all immigrants show “a secure social security card prior to obtaining a job.”
“End visa overstays through robust interior enforcement,” Schumer said. “Require that all persons unlawfully here make their presence known to us by registering with the federal government and then either getting right with the law or leaving the country.”
The senator spoke enthusiastically about funding chain-link detention facilities Obama would build “on the border itself.” Today, having lost the White House, he and other Democrats call them “cages” and blame Trump.
“Humans being locked in cages,” Schumer tweeted July 19. “To see these people, coming to America in search of a better life, treated in such inhumane conditions. This is heart-wrenching. This is wrong. This is not who we are. This has to end. Now.”
As seen in recent debates, 2019 Democrats stupidly distance themselves from Obama. Because congressional Democrats refuse to cooperate with border enforcement, Trump will divert $3.6 billion from military construction projects to expedite work on a border wall initiated by Democratic President Bill Clinton. He blamed illegal immigrants for taking jobs from Americans, and imposing “burdens on our taxpayers.” He increased deportations and efforts “to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace.”
Blinded by post-election bitterness and hatred of Trump, Democrats abandon their longstanding support for border control — a non-interventionist, peaceful and humanitarian component our country’s self-defense. Thankfully, we have one senator in Colorado, Cory Gardner, who stands on principle alone. He advocates national security and public safety without regard for political consequence.