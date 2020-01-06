After the United States killed a major instigator of terrorism, Americans had reason to solemnly give thanks. It means fewer innocent men, women, and children will die at the hands of Iran’s state-sponsored campaign of endless terror.
Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani masterminded and spearheaded Iran’s reign of terror and his death greatly enhances the long-term prospects of peace. He was an avowed enemy of the United States and our allies, devoting his life to harming us all.
For Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, a presidential candidate, Soleimani’s death means an opportunity to rally support. He’s running in the Democratic primary, seeking the favor of a base drifting far to the left of mainstream Democrats. It means bashing President Donald Trump, even if he does something good for humanity.
“I think this was a terribly reckless and provocative act,” Bennet said in the opening of a written statement resoundingly condemning Soleimani’s death.
Rather than weakening Iran militarily, Bennet inadvertently strengthened the country’s malevolent dictatorship by supporting the Obama administration’s failed nuclear weapons deal in 2015. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei openly mocked the arrangement five days after Bennet announced his support, calling his new partner — the United States — “The Great Satan.” He told an Iranian crowd Israel would be gone within 25 years.
"Until then, struggling, heroic and jihadi morale will leave no moment of serenity for Zionists,” the Ayatollah said, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
The Bennet/Obama deal infamously liquidated billions in frozen Iranian assets delivered to the terror-sponsoring government as cash on pallets. Throw money at a terrorist state and, voilà, get more terror.
Though Trump has been reckless and provocative in early morning tweets, he has shown extraordinary restraint toward American enemies. Bennet supported him in 2018 for using “a diplomatic approach” with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un.
After Iran destroyed an American drone over international water in June, Pentagon officials arranged a retaliatory strike on Iranian missile and radar sites. Trump called it off, with moments to spare, because the bombs might kill up to 150 Iranians. It was “disproportionate,” the president said, to Iran’s destruction of property. His respect for Iranian lives did nothing to improve American relations with Iran's theocratic government.
By all credible accounts, Soleimani was, directly and indirectly, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. military personnel. U.S. intelligence found he had plans for an imminent attack that would take more American lives. The U.S. Department of Defense called the strike a “defensive action” to save Americans. The response, which killed the general and nine others, was proportional.
“I hope Iran will realize its future depends on stopping its support of terrorism,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, D-Colorado, in a statement commending the strike.
“I applaud President Trump’s decision and the extraordinary skill and professionalism of the men and women who executed his orders,” said U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado Springs.
“Soleimani was a terrorist responsible for the death of U.S. service members & innocent civilians. We shed no tears for him,” said John Hickenlooper, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, in a tweet that explained a need to keep American troops and diplomats safe in the aftermath.
U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Dianna DeGette, Colorado Democrats, each condemned the attack by saying only Congress can “declare war.” True, but no one declared war. It was a surgical operation in defense of our country.
Without a declaration of war by Congress, former President Ronald Reagan dropped a bomb on then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s house in 1986 in retaliation for his country’s bombing of a West Berlin discotheque. Gaddafi survived; 40 others died.
Then-president Barack Obama ordered the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden without permission from Congress. More quietly, Obama ordered more than 500 drone strikes on suspected terrorists, killing up to 800 civilians.
The stealthy extermination of individuals who imminently threaten the United States falls within the authority of any U.S. president, as a matter of national security.
The far-left reliably defends American enemies when our military defeats them. Never forget The Washington Post’s glowing eulogy of playground-bombing terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whom it called an “austere religious scholar” in a headline.
Our normally moderate friend, Sen. Bennet, sounds like a left-wing activist in condemning a strike that benefits our country. It is no accident, as he seeks favor of the Democratic base. Going forward, we hope Colorado's senior senator places country first; presidential campaign second.