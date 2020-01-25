CORRECTION:An earlier version of this editorial misidentified Sen. Michael Bennet's plan to expand insurance options. His plan is Medicare X. The Gazette regrets the error.
Our longtime friend, Sen. Michael Bennet, won’t give up a seemingly futile presidential race. Combined polls put him at an average of 0.5% support in New Hampshire.
At a recent campaign event, Bennet conceded he is “a bland white guy” few have heard of outside Colorado. A “bland” white guy is not what Democratic primary voters want. They’d prefer a dynamic white guy (Sen. Bernie Sander) or white woman (Sen. Elizabeth Warren). That requires saying what people want to hear with wild hand motions and a boisterous voice, not speaking one’s true mind with a soft gentle voice.
There is an obvious reason Bennet continues to run. It gives him a platform from which to do what he does best. Bennet loves to advocate for America’s poor, and that is a noble cause for any politician of either major party. He has never been poor, but in his years as superintendent of Denver Public Schools he dealt directly with families who struggle just to feed their kids.
Nearly all politicians claim to care deeply about the poor. We believe Bennet speaks from the heart and means it.
His Medicare X plan would benefit only a handful of the low percentage of Americans who have no health insurance or buy it on the open market. It couldn’t win him an election for much of anything, much less the presidency. It does not generate applause at town hall meetings. Bennet pushes ahead with it, nevertheless, because he really cares about the people it would help. To him, it seems the right thing to do.
Other advocates for low-income Americans constantly promise simple solutions that sound good on the surface but do more harm than good. If rents are too high, they propose rent control. They don’t disclose that rent control has proven to reduce the supply of rental housing, hurting those who need it most.
Others promise to soak the rich, hoping the audience won’t consider how money taken from successful employers is money they can’t use to grow their operations and create good jobs.
The classic sleight of hand among politicians expressing concern for the poor is the promise of higher minimum or “living” wage. If the boss doesn’t pay enough, they’ll simply pass a law that forces a raise. If this works, of course, we wonder why they typically stop at $12 or $15 an hour and the like. Go all in and give everyone $50 or $100 an hour.
The truth is, minimum wage hikes quietly reduce entry-level jobs. Look around. They incentivize automation of fast food kitchens. They increase demand for order-taking kiosks that replace order-taking people. They cause restaurateurs to cut full-time hours to part-time hours. Without big announcements, employers respond to mandatory wage hikes by finding ways to get by with fewer workers. During a recession, it raises teen and entry-level adult unemployment.
But don’t take our word for this. Listen to the Democratic Party’s most loyal and consistent advocate of low-wage earners, the unemployed and the poor. Bennet was asked about the minimum wage during a recent campaign event in New Hampshire.
“People are better off making a wage than no wage,” he said, refusing to exploit an invitation to pander.
Thank you, Sen. Bennet, for an honest message that attests to your genuine concern.
The Gazette Editorial Board