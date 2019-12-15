We must never forget the Holocaust. A government led by a monstrous dictator killed at least 6 million Jews. Our great-great-great-grandchildren and beyond must learn about that dark era in our recent past. If we forget this history, it will repeat.
As such, we honor the sentiment of state legislators who want mandatory Holocaust and genocide education in K-12 schools. They are planning a bill for the legislative session that begins Jan. 8.
“It is time for us to make certain that our students understand genocide, like what happened in the Holocaust, in Armenia, to Native Americans,” said state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, as quoted in the media.
The Colorado Constitution rightly leaves the details of classroom curriculum to local individuals elected to school boards. Nevertheless, the Legislature should instruct the Colorado State Board of Education to issue guidelines and standards so schools will be more likely to teach on this topic.
Children need to know the history of genocides and what leads to them. They need to learn that genocides happen quietly, thriving under the cover of ignorance. By the time Hitler had killed millions, The New York Times and other American media had barely covered the story.
While teaching of past genocides, schools should also instruct about human rights atrocities occurring today — under cover of ignorance. Just as Americans were woefully ill-informed of Hitler’s mass killings, they know little about the mounting slaughter of Christians and others for their beliefs throughout much of the world today.
“Christian persecution ‘at near genocide levels’ ” explains a 2019 headline of the BBC.
The story cites a report ordered this year by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The British report, just like a recent report by the U.S. government, found Christians are the most persecuted demographic in the world.
The British report says “genocidal acts against Christians” threaten the disappearance of Christianity throughout much of the Middle East. It documents that Christians suffer 80% of the global totality of religious persecution.
Pew Research found Christian harassment and persecution widespread in 144 countries, making Christians the world’s “most widely targeted” sectarian demographic. World Watch List 2019 documents persecution affecting 245 million Christians.
Hunt said “political correctness” has kept the genocide from generating mainstream media coverage. Apparently it is rude, insensitive and nonwoke to expose non-Christian perpetrators of mass murder and other violent acts.
Even when the Obama administration called out Islamic state genocide against Christians and others, Western media mostly ignored it.
“Acknowledging it (Christian persecution) is somehow seen as an affront to ‘multiculturalism’ or anti-modern,” wrote Father John J. Lombardi in a recent column for The Baltimore Sun.
Western media hear “Christian” and think of entitled white Americans and Europeans. The millions suffering torture, murder, imprisonment and rape are mostly poor nonwhites with minority religious identities in regions throughout Africa, the Middle East, the Far East, Asia and South America.
State lawmakers cannot change the media, but they can influence our public schools. Children must know about genocide, mass persecution and other hate-filled ethnic, racial and sectarian atrocities past and present.
Without this knowledge, our country will not remain the world’s beacon of liberty, justice, and peace. Our children must learn the truth and never forget the destructive power of hate.
The Gazette Editorial Board