We hear about “diversity” as the country celebrates the great Martin Luther King Jr. and prepares for Black History Month in February. More talk of freedom would be good, especially for future generations trying to learn.
Diversity as a stand-alone goal is not inherently virtuous. We can invite whites, Asians, Indians, blacks, Hispanics, old, young, homosexuals, heterosexuals, transgendered and disabled people into a room and declare an act of “diversity.” If we afford our crowd no opportunity to learn, live, grow and flourish we have done no one a favor.
More important than diversity is equal opportunity to learn, achieve and create. Meaningful diversity is a mere byproduct of fair opportunity that pays no attention to race, gender, sexual orientation and other traits that don’t affect character.
Dr. King did not advocate a mindless pursuit of “diversity” or “multiculturalism,” so much as he fought for civil rights and freedom — which result in diversity. He reminded us of the Declaration of Independence, calling it a promissory note.
“The note was a promise that all men — yes, black men as well as white men — would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” King said.
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, emphasized the value of opportunity to pursue happiness while speaking Monday at Denver’s Martin Luther King Day Marade (hybrid term for “march” and “parade.”)
“We cannot rest until every kid in this country has the chance to go to a school that a United States senator would send their kid,” Bennet implored.
The MLK holiday came on the second day of this year’s National School Choice Week, which advocates equal opportunity for children of all backgrounds.
Bennet, like Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, advocates school choice against a building movement of anti-choice sentiment among his party’s base.
School choice began with the fight to establish equal educational opportunities for black children. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled racial segregation illegal in 1954, but school districts throughout the country refused to obey the court.
The NAACP fought to uphold the ruling by enrolling nine black students in the all-white Central High in Little Rock, Ark. Then-Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus deployed the Arkansas National Guard to resist the integration effort. That led President Dwight Eisenhower to send Army troops to uphold the Supreme Court’s decision.
“My twin sister and I were among the first black students to enter Central High in the wake of the controversy,” writes Katie Nelson, in an article for the Heritage Foundation titled “How School Choice Helps Advance Martin Luther King’s Legacy.”
“Rereading ‘I Have a Dream’…I thought of my days at Central High and how that option made such a big difference in my life. It was an incredible school that offered the tools I needed to move forward successfully.
“In the years I have fought for educational freedom for American children, much of Dr. King’s speech has resonated in my mind.”
Even though courts ended racial segregation, economic segregation continues throughout the country and results in de facto continuation of racial segregation.
As superintendent of Denver public schools, before his appointment to the Senate in 2009, Bennet led educational reforms. He closed underperforming schools and cleared the way for charters that cater to a diversity of needs among students and their families.
Today, more than a quarter of Denver’s public schools are charters run by independent boards. Parents enroll children in whichever schools they want. School choice gives nearly every kid the opportunity to attend quality schools traditionally reserved for predominantly white children of the political class and the rich.
Colorado’s 250 charters, serving 120,000 students, produce better test scores and higher graduation rates than traditional attendance centers. Their student populations are more culturally diverse, exhibiting how multicultural communities result from enhancing opportunities for all to succeed.
Policies that liberate children to learn remind us of the lyrics Dr. King quoted to conclude “I Have a Dream.”
“Free at last, Free at last, Great God almighty, we are free at last.”