Work began Tuesday night that launches a massive improvement to the city’s most ridiculous intersection. By early 2020, the five-point convergence of South Tejon Street, Cascade Avenue, Ramona Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard will be a beautiful, safe, oval-shaped roundabout in the historic Ivywild neighborhood.
Traditional traffic-light intersections create conflicts and inefficiencies at standard four-point intersections. When three roads intersect, the arrangement becomes a confusing tangle of slight left turns, sharp left turns and no turns.
Roundabouts eliminate left turns, meaning fewer car-on-car conflicts and a lot less waiting. Drivers simply travel the circle without the burden of traffic lights or stop signs, and turn right on the appropriate street. Good traffic circles and roundabouts make controlled intersections seem like crude engineering mistakes.
Studies back up what anyone can observe. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports roundabouts reduce injury collisions by 75 percent at intersections previously controlled by stop signs or signals. The institute, and the Federal Highway Administration, credit traffic circles and roundabouts with:
• A 37% reduction in overall collisions
• A 75% reduction in injury collisions
• A 90% reduction in fatality collisions
• A 40% reduction in pedestrian/car collisions
The circle configuration eliminates the possibility of deadly T-bone and head-on crashes. Roundabouts greatly enhance safety because, in part, no one speeds up to beat a traffic light. Instead, a driver merely yields or slows down until an opportunity arises to enter the circle. No one waits needlessly at a light.
Insurance Institute research found roundabouts contribute to an 89% reduction in traffic delays and 56% reduction in vehicle stops.
The popular TV show “MythBusters,” which ran on Discovery Channel from 2003 through 2016, set up a traffic test course to determine whether traffic circles move cars more efficiently than all-way stop intersections. The all-way stop convergence at the show’s “Plausible Parkway” and “Boom Boom Boulevard” handled 385 vehicles in 15 minutes.
The show’s producer wanted to know whether centralized control of the intersection would make it more efficient.
“There are a number of different ways to make it through intersections,” said MythBusters’ special effects designer Adam Whitney Savage. “There are stop signs, there are roundabouts. But then there are also traffic lights. So, we want to know if the decision-making that the traffic cop is doing is more efficient and quicker at getting people through the intersection than the decision-making that all those individual drivers can do by themselves.”
The human-controlled intersection allowed only 289 vehicles through in 15 minutes. That’s a 30% reduction in flow when compared to the four-way stop.
“The good old four-way stop sign, governed by the people for the people, is clearly more efficient,” said MythBusters’ narrator Robert Lee.
The experiment’s circular intersection took government by the people and for the people to another level. It commanded no one to stop and allowed drivers to make their own decisions. The result: 460 cars traversed the circle in 15 minutes, compared with 385 at the four-way stop and 289 at the intersection governed by one person.
In addition to safety and efficiency advantages, roundabouts greatly improve the aesthetics of a neighborhood. Communities typically landscape the space within a circle with grass, flowers, park benches, decorative lighting and sculptures.
The Ivywild roundabout should be a welcome change that liberates traffic. We hope the community embraces it and supports the safe, efficient and attractive circular transformation of other dysfunctional intersections throughout the city.
The Gazette Editorial Board