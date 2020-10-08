Imagine a far-left revolutionary group helping to elect a union leader to the El Paso County commissioners. The activist would replace the commission’s most practical, productive and nonpartisan member — a man who built roads, helped businesses survive COVID-19, found jobs for thousands of unemployed county residents, and more.
That’s the scenario if County District 3 Commissioner Stan VanderWerf should somehow lose in November to Democratic nominee Ken Schauer.
Regardless of party or political philosophy, anyone who researches VanderWerf will discover a brilliant commissioner who views himself more a public servant than a politician. We use the political process to elect county commissioners, but the best of them work on apolitical solutions to practical community problems.
That’s VanderWerf, the man who rolled up his sleeves to ensure grants for 864 local businesses struggling to survive the COVID-19 shutdowns. He worked with the county health department and various industry associations to write successful requests for closure variances. His indefatigable efforts saved and reopened thousands of businesses in El Paso County.
VanderWerf stressed to business leaders, local politicians and state officials at all levels the importance of protecting jobs. Without jobs, he said, people cannot feed their families and stay in their homes. He fought for businesses and workers with a zeal fueled by a passion for the community.
VanderWerf is a retired Air Force officer of 28 years who worked as chief scientist at the federal government’s NORAD and Northcom combatant commands in Colorado Springs. We have never had more need for scientists in government. He is also a former intelligence officer who brings four-dimensional thinking to the county government.
Along with former Commissioner Peggy Littleton, VanderWerf took the mystery and stigma out of tiny houses and helped ease restrictions in appropriate locations throughout the county. He has advocated more outdoor mountain trails and other recreational amenities. He played a key role in persuading the Colorado Department of Transportation to prioritize the repaving of U.S. 24 through Ute Pass.
VanderWerf is that uncommon public servant who lives his job to get results for the governed.
His opponent, Schauer, stumps on the campaign trail as if he, too, is a nonideological moderate. But one doesn’t have to look far to realize he is on the radical side of the Democrat Party.
Schauer prominently promotes on his website an endorsement from the local chapter of Our Revolution. Instead of rejecting this endorsement, Schauer is clearly proud of it.
Our Revolution is a far-left socialist organization that advocates Medicare for All, the $93 trillion Green New Deal, an end to “right to work” laws, a federal $15-an-hour wage mandate, mass unionization to end “income inequality,” cancellation of “all student debt,” “free college,” and an end to deportations of immigrants in the country illegally.
The next of a handful of endorsements is from former State Sen. Michael Merrifield, a man so opposed to educational options for financially disadvantaged children he wrote this infamous line: “There must be a special place in hell for these Privatizers, Charterizers and Voucherizers. They deserve it!”
Merrifield favors teachers unions over educational freedom, so it’s no wonder he supports Schauer — the vice president of the Colorado AFL-CIO. Schauer, a longtime union activist, would surely try to unionize county employees at an enormous expense to taxpayers.
Shauer’s social media posts exude hostility toward law enforcement.
“Maybe if the police stopped violating their social contract to serve and protect, the citizens will go back to honoring their social contract and not go around destroying (expletive),” Shauer wrote on Facebook.
And: “Should Blue Lives Matter People pay for the damages they enabled?”
El Paso County is blessed with strong commissioners of good character who get things done. They are not doctrinaire partisans with extreme agendas. Among the best over the course of decades is scientist and veteran Stan VanderWerf, who makes District 3 proud. We hope voters keep him in service.
