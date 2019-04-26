Gov. Jared Polis has a sound idea that deserves support. He wants voters to impose taxes on vape products containing nicotine, while raising the tax on traditional cigarettes and tobacco products. A new legislative bill would refer the tax proposal to November’s ballot.
By raising taxes on these vice products, fewer will use them. Many who use them will consume less. Tax an activity and we get less of it. This is a nearly an exact science, as it reduces the amount of a product any fixed supply of capital can buy.
“Studies show every 10 percent increase in cigarette taxes reduces youth smoking by about 7 percent and overall use by about 4 percent,” Polis told The Gazette editorial board Tuesday.
Responsible parents and teachers attest to the scourge of vaping among teens and younger children. Youths find Juul e-cigarettes, and other vape products, affordable and easily available through friends, relatives and acquaintances who buy for them.
Kids consider vaping fashionable and fun. Vape products come in the flavors of their favorite candies. A whisper campaign tells them vaping is harmless.
Polis reminds us of Colorado’s dark distinction for the country’s highest teen vaping rate. With 26% of Colorado high school students using or having used vape, we are at double the rate of the national average.
“I’m a pediatrician so I see this issue in clinic every day,” said state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, in a visit with our board.
“Kids as young as 11 are admitting to me that they or their classmates are vaping in class and their teacher has no idea…”
Dr. Robin Deterding, a pulmonologist and medical director at the Center for Innovation at Children’s Hospital Colorado, tells us vaping can do long-term and permanent damage to kids. Nicotine can cause cancer and other big problems.
“One Juul has as much nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes,” Deterding said. “Nicotine for the developing brain — whether in grade school, junior high or high school — is very detrimental. It changes the neurologic connections, actually making addiction more likely. So vaping is directed at our youth. They think it’s flavored smoke they have fun with. It is an epidemic that has come upon us.”
The proposed tax rate will raise about $300 million annually to fund health education, tobacco cessation and to reduce health care costs and fund mental health programs.
The proposal would increase the state tax on cigarettes by 22% and close the loophole on vape products to bring them in line with a new 62% state tax on nicotine products. The new rates would put Colorado among 15-20 states with the highest nicotine taxes. Today, we rank about 40th.
All this is great, but it raises a question: What about recreational pot consumed in smoke products, food and vape?
“That’s a very different usage pattern than tobacco,” Polis told us. “The nicotine is much more highly addictive than marijuana and the usage pattern is more like a pack or two a day versus one or two joints a week, so these are different things. But, obviously, everybody would be interested in figuring out the economic externalities of marijuana use and whether we have an appropriate tax rate.”
At about 40 percent in most jurisdictions, we do not have an adequate tax rate for pot. Furthermore, typical marijuana users do not limit themselves to the equivalent of one or two joints a week. Medical studies tell us marijuana, especially among youths, raises risks of schizophrenia and other neurological disorders and possibly lowers IQs.
Push for the referendum to raise taxes on tobacco, but add recreational marijuana to the bill. That just seems like common sense, and a good source of revenue to fund good programs.
It is simple to lower consumption of common products harmful to our youths. Just vote to raise the cost.
