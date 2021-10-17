FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden reacts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif. Current or former players, along with people in positions of leadership with NFL clubs, have offered differing opinions this week on how pervasive the sorts of racist, homophobic and misogynistic thoughts expressed by Jon Gruden -- in emails he wrote from 2011-18, when he was an ESPN analyst between coaching jobs, to then-Washington club executive Bruce Allen – remain around the sport to this day.