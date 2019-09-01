Labor. We need it like we need air. Yet, incredibly, it is under attack by the fashionable left.
When we observe Labor Day weekend, we celebrate a country built on God’s gift of work. As the Labor Day Wikipedia entry explains, the holiday honors “the contributions that workers have made to the development, growth, endurance, strength, security, prosperity, productivity, laws, sustainability, persistence, structure, and well-being of the country.”
Labor makes possible the homes we live in, the cars we drive, the pavement we drive on, the schools we attend, the buildings we work in, the food we eat, the water we drink and more.
Free societies that protect equal opportunity, not equal outcomes, have the most productive labor markets — by far. Employees and employers weigh the costs and benefits of their mutual needs. If both sides see a benefit, they voluntarily trade capital for time, talent and effort. The employer needs help more than the money it costs; the employee needs the income more than free time.
A rise in support for socialism threatens to undermine this, at a time when recent deregulation and tax cuts have led to the lowest unemployment figures in 40-plus years.
Attacks on fossil fuels, including excessive regulation of energy production, threaten millions of the world’s highest-paying hardhat jobs.
Toward the misleading and impossible goal of “zero-emission” cars and radical reductions in fossil fuel consumption, celebrity politicians want a “Green New Deal” that has the increasing support of mainstream Democrats.
An overview by authors of “The Green New Deal,” the brainchild of glitzy Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, does not tiptoe around the socialist agenda to reduce productive labor.
“Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work” (emphasis ours),” the overview says.
A society that guarantees “economic security” for all who are unwilling to work will have a shortage of labor. The promise eliminates the incentive to trade free time for economic gain. As history shows us, few will trade one for the other if the government guarantees both without the need for a mutually beneficial and sacrificial exchange.
History tells us the promise of unearned security for able-bodied adults causes shortages of everything labor creates. Human subjects of socialist and communist regimes endure shortages of homes, cars, pavement, food and more. The socialist can promise free stuff but eventually runs out of goods and services to give away — for lack of adequate labor. That is why store shelves are empty throughout Venezuela.
Aside from direct attacks on labor by the hard-core socialist left, softer attacks include jobs-killing new minimum wage laws. Unrealistic wages for low-skilled labor cause fast-food chains to replace teen and young-adult labor with computers and robots. Low-cost cheeseburger and French fry production cannot support $15-an-hour in personnel costs. If flipping ground beef could pay a high sustainable wage, fewer would bother to learn skilled trades. A free labor market works; one ruled by top-down mandates falters.
Meanwhile, as politicians work to price away entry-level jobs, exploitation of workers’ wages continues despite a labor-friendly Supreme Court ruling government employers have mostly ignored. The majority in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said governments no longer could force their employees to pay union dues. Doing so violates their most fundamental constitutional rights, the court said.
The ruling went so far as to require government employers to verify that any dues result from an employee “freely” giving a waiver. The employers must verify affirmatively, with “clear and compelling evidence,” the waiver was signed and submitted voluntarily by any dues-paying employee.
“Unless employees clearly and affirmatively consent before any money is taken from them, this standard cannot be met,” the ruling states.
The court’s ruling is one of many laws that protect a free labor market essential to the general welfare of the public. Yet, as explained in the Wall Street Journal, the federal government, states and local government “still deduct union dues from paychecks without consent” more than a year after the ruling. The Journal cites Labor Department data that indicate governments are taking illegal deductions from the paychecks of 7.2 million government employees. Prosecutors should charge responsible parties with crimes.
More than ever, our country needs a comprehensive Employee Rights Act that protects private-sector workers from involuntary union dues and abuse by unions. We need additional laws to protect the countless millions of voluntary employer-employee relationships that make this country the economic and cultural envy of the world.
Let’s celebrate labor this weekend while vowing to protect it from an onslaught of left-wing attacks.
The Gazette Editorial Board