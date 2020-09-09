Anti-drug voters could organize in Colorado to eradicate recreational pot. To get their way, they could elect legislators opposed to marijuana. The new majority would enact a statute forbidding the production, sale, transportation and possession of marijuana.
If anti-pot voters and politicians somehow pulled this off, it would mean nothing. The statute would have no authority. Marijuana buyers and sellers would demand the courts enforce the Colorado Constitution. They would prevail because the Constitution makes clear that marijuana sales, use, possession, production and transportation are legal in Colorado — fair or unfair, like it or not. Alas, it is the state law in a country that leaves most regulation to the individual states.
The Legislature cannot negate constitutional protections with statutes.
This leads us to Senate Bill 42, which the Legislature enacted this year to try giving away Colorado’s nine electoral votes. The statute ostensibly makes Colorado a member of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The compact is a scheme in which liberal Democratic states pledge their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the popular vote.
It means voters in California, New York and Illinois would not control only their 104 combined electoral votes. They would commandeer Colorado’s nine — regardless of which candidate Colorado voters choose — and the electoral votes of other compact states.
Compact advocates want presidents elected like prom queens, with a clique of urban elites disenfranchising deplorable Walmart shoppers and controlling all outcomes. The law won’t allow it.
This assault on state sovereignty seems so insane Colorado voters quickly gathered nearly twice the signatures needed to challenge the statute on November’s ballot. A “yes” on Proposition 113 supports joining the compact; a “no” opposes joining.
While voters should trounce this statute with “no” votes, they should not have to. Furthermore, the passage of Proposition 113 should not and cannot jeopardize our electoral votes.
The Colorado Constitution, the document that protects marijuana, makes perfectly clear who chooses Colorado’s electors. It is not California or the popular sentiment of voters nationwide. It’s not the Colorado Legislature. It is “the people,” one vote at a time. That would be the people of Colorado, given the fact Colorado’s constitution does not govern other states.
Section 20 of the Constitution’s schedule, which guided the transition of Colorado from territory to statehood, says:
“The general assembly shall provide that after the year eighteen hundred and seventy-six the electors of the electoral college shall be chosen by direct vote of the people.”
Should voters uphold Senate Bill 42, they will merely rubber-stamp a statute in direct conflict with a constitutional mandate foundational to Colorado statehood. Their vote will not amend the Constitution because that’s not the question.
“The NPV’s multistage process ends with the ‘appointment’ of electors by the secretary of state,” says University of Denver adjunct law professor David Kopel, as quoted by Complete Colorado.
Kopel, a lifelong registered Democrat, is a constitutional scholar who taught law at New York University and served as Colorado assistant attorney general.
“The Colorado electors will not be the slate chosen ‘by direct vote of the people.’ Rather the Colorado electors will be appointed by the secretary of state, based on her assessment of how people in other states voted for non-Colorado electors,” Kopel said.
Colorado’s legislative Democrats and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis enacted SB-42 as a whimsical, emotional and unlawful indulgence. They were understandably bitter about losing the 2016 presidential election. Their candidate would have won if presidential elections were nationwide popularity contests. They are not, and a Colorado statute will change this fact.
We have statehood for a reason. For buyers and sellers of recreational pot, that should seem obvious. Most states and the federal government continue forbidding anything approaching Colorado’s permissive and commercialized marijuana market.
Yet, anything short of amending the state constitution protects the industry and its customer base. The same legal principle applies to Colorado’s elections, which are protected from attacks by clear and concise words in the state constitution.
The Gazette Editorial Board