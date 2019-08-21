A politician stereotyped a small demographic last week in an eloquent speech.
“They are murderers and they are rapists and they are domestic abusers,” he said.
Was the politician?
A. President Donald Trump
B. Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke
C. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
D. None of the above
Answer: C
Bennet spoke a week ago Sunday on the Des Moines Register Soap Box at the Iowa State Fair. He emerged from the pack as the man with impassioned vision, not another wonk with a cheesy game plan driven by polling data and special interest pandering.
He made a lucid case for Congress passing universal background checks for gun sales. Colorado passed the law in 2013, and Bennet said it reliably stops 2-3% of prospective buyers — mostly murderers, rapists and domestic abusers — from purchasing guns.
His point should appeal to thoughtful Second Amendment advocates who want guns in the hands of law-abiding adults; no guns for criminals. We need a population in which good people with guns far outnumber bad people with guns, creating a balance of power that favors law and order.
It is a lot like the merit-based immigration doctrine. Admit law-abiding immigrants and screen out rapists, drug dealers and other known criminals.
Among a mostly weak field of Democrats running for president, Bennet stands out as the articulate, soft-spoken voice of common sense and reason. He rejects free health care for illegal immigrants, full forgiveness of all college debt and other nonsensical pandering.
Bennet’s platform favors government assistance for those who need it most; not for able-bodied adults who want free rides paid for by God knows who. This becomes most apparent when Bennet talks about education. It is a subject Americans care about and most politicians ignore.
Before his appointment to the Senate in 2009, Bennet served as superintendent of Denver public schools. Most of the district’s students are economically poor.
“They have exactly the same dreams I had as a kid. Their parents have the same dreams for kids that my parents had for me, and that Susan and I have for our daughters,” Bennet said, referring to his wife, Susan Daggett.
Bennet believes in a body of brain science that shows prime learning years begin long before children enter the school system at ages 5 or 6. He wants universal pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds of parents who choose the option.
“I would rather have free preschool in this country than free college in this country. That’s my feeling,” Bennet said.
“And you know why politicians don’t talk about free preschool and do talk about free college? Because preschool kids can’t vote. That’s why.”
Exactly. Nail, meet hammer. Political pandering typically nets the highest results by appealing to the most self-indulgent urges of voters demanding instant rewards from those whom they elect. It leads to careless and unproductive spending that straps future generations with insurmountable debts.
We need more politicians, from both parties, driven to end political assaults on young and future generations.
“We should be behaving — as Democrats and Republicans as Independents… as Americans — the way we should be behaving, the way we should be running our political system, is based on how these preschool kids are looking at us,” Bennet said with a passion he should tap more often.
“That’s how we should evaluate our work. Not whether we can have one more nonsense fight on the cable television at night. Not whether we can have one more nonsense fight with our neighbor. But are we doing the work that this generation of preschool kids needs us to be doing for them? And on a whole host of issues, we’re not doing it.”
In a perfect world, this kind of talk would boost Bennet’s standing in the polls. In the real world, too many adults care mostly about themselves — and pollsters don’t survey 4-year-olds.
The Gazette editorial board