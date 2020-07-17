Gov. Jared Polis opposed a mask mandate, in the fight against COVID-19, for months. On Thursday, he issued an executive order mandating masks in public indoor spaces effective Friday. What gives?
The governor met with The Gazette’s editorial board by phone to explain his reversal.
“Three things changed my mind,” Polis said. “1. We’re in a very different place than we were even two weeks ago. We have more hospitalizations — more than 500 today; 2. Areas that have mask ordinances have 15% greater mask-wearing, and 3. Areas that have mask-wearing in our state have a lower spread of the virus. That’s really what changed my mind, and I wanted to see if it also changes yours.”
It does change our minds.
A Gazette editorial on Tuesday opposed a Colorado Springs City Council proposal for a mask law that would include jail time for repeat offenders. Though the editorial opposed criminal penalties, it advocated the voluntary use of masks by those medically able to wear them.
The governor’s executive order applies to anyone over age 10 who does not have a condition that contraindicates wearing a mask.
Polis did not impose a heavy-handed mandate with threats of jail time, big fines and mask police. He issued the order because he knows a substantial percentage of the public willfully obeys state orders and guidelines. The numbers back him up. Mask usage is higher and the rate of infection lower in jurisdictions with mask mandates.
In addition to health considerations, Polis mentioned his concern for the economy.
Additional closure orders become more likely throughout the country each time infection rates and hospitalizations increase. We cannot allow demand to outpace the supply of hospital rooms, health care professionals and medical equipment. If more people wear masks, the likelihood increases of keeping businesses, churches, sporting events, schools and public events open.
If we cannot keep the economy open, we cannot fund Medicaid, education, transportation, public safety, and other government services. We will see more lives ruined by layoffs and permanent business closures. If wearing masks gives our economy a fighting chance, it is a small price to pay. That’s why the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, and similar organizations throughout the state, support mask laws.
When the council discussed a mask law Monday, protesters stood outside the meeting and declared plans to openly defy any law requiring masks. We asked Polis what would happen to them.
“They’re exerting their freedom, and we all support that and appreciate that,” Polis said. “That’s a very small part of the population… At the end of the day, of course, Coloradans can defy science, but they are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk.”
Polis said dedicated mask opponents won’t prevent the positive results he expects from the new policy.
“In communities across the state, mask orders have led to a 15% mask increase and I don’t think it comes from the people who were outside that building (protesting the council),” Polis said. “The increase is from people who were just sort of on the fence, or leaving the mask at home, or not as careful as they should be, or just don’t like it and drape it around their neck. That’s really where you get the public health benefit from this.”
The Centers for Disease Control issued a list of those who should not wear masks all or much of the time. They include “anyone who has trouble breathing”; those “unable to remove” masks without assistance; people who assist the hearing impaired; people with intellectual, mental, or sensory conditions averse to wearing masks; and more.
We wanted to know if they would need a doctor’s note.
“Of course, no one will question somebody who has a medical condition. They can simply say that,” Polis said. “But I would encourage everyone with a medical condition to ask their doctors if they can recommend a different kind of mask because there are masks that are easier to breathe through. The second thing is somebody with a severe respiratory issue should consider staying at home. Because of the level of community spread and the increased vulnerability you have, this might not be the best time to be in public with others when there is substantial community spread.”
No one enjoys wearing a mask, but the benefits could far outweigh the inconvenience. By slowing the spread of the virus — the numbers don’t lie — masks can help us participate in culture and commerce. They can help curtail or prevent stay-home and closure policies that cause a litany of ills, including economic devastation.
Most importantly, obeying the mask mandate is likely to save lives.
The Gazette Editorial Board