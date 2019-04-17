Gov. Jared Polis celebrated 100 days in office Tuesday, reaching out to The Gazette’s editorial board to discuss a few key issues.
Before signing nine bills Tuesday, the Democratic governor had signed 127 into law — many of which he shouldn’t have. Polis should not follow his party into the left’s abyss of extreme overreach. He should lead fellow Democrats back to solid ground.
The governor has good reason to celebrate delivering on his hallmark campaign pledge of “free” kindergarten for all. For thousands of parents, this means no more monthly tuition payments that sometimes cost $500 or more. It amounts to a significant tax cut for families nurturing the future tax base and workforce.
The governor has also made progress toward the promise of lower-cost health care. We particularly like his move toward transparency in hospital billing, which enhances competitive pricing.
We applauded the governor on those commonsense agendas, but reminded him of concerns about Democrats Gone Wild.
Our friend doubled down. He told us of plans to sign Senate Bill 181 — which he knows we hate — late Tuesday afternoon. We again encouraged him to veto the bill.
“I did of course see your editorial on that, and obviously I disagreed,” the governor said.
He signed 181 as promised, authorizing new jobs-killing regulations of oil and gas production.
We mentioned our concern about the “red flag” gun bill, which most Colorado sheriffs and law enforcement associations vehemently oppose.
The law authorizes a family or household member, or law enforcement officer, to seek a court order to confiscate an individual’s guns upon “a preponderance of the evidence that a person poses a significant risk to self or others … ”
We expressed opposition to giving our state’s electoral votes to any future presidential candidates who wins the popular vote.
We mentioned concerns about Senate Bill 188, the expensive anything-goes FAMLI leave act. Finally, we asked if Polis might veto any of the other extreme bills Democrats are foisting upon the public at warp speed.
“We hope they don’t send us something that we veto, but we are very ready to wield that veto as necessary,” Polis said. “As an example, with the FAMLI act. Of course I wouldn’t sign something that wasn’t actuarially sound or that put the state in a difficult fiscal condition.”
That is good news, because the FAMLI bill would do all of that. It would take at least $1 billion a year from the economy to pay people to leave work for 12 weeks or more. To qualify, one need only choose to help anyone — a neighbor or friend with whom the employee has an emotional bond — with nearly any of life’s challenges. This is the type of regulation that has businesses fleeing from California.
The Colorado Constitution requires voter approval of new taxes, but legislators plan to impose the FAMLI leave payroll deduction without the burden of asking the public. They call the proposed tax a “fee,” to circumvent the law.
“A fee is something you pay to join the YMCA, or to pay for license plates and you can take or leave it,” said a member of our board. “This is money taken from employers and employees by force. Do you have issues with them calling this tax a ‘fee’?”
“If there’s a difference on the terms, ‘tax’ or ‘fee,’ that would probably be decided by the courts rather than the legislature or the governor,” Polis said.
Polis supports the “concept” of paid family leave, as does The Gazette’s editorial board. He suggests the legislature send up a bill that parallels parameters of the federal government’s family leave law, adding assurance those on leave receive pay.
“I would love to find a way for companies to do this absent a government program — meaning they either provide the benefits themselves or they insure with somebody like they do in other areas (i.e. workers’ compensation insurance) to provide those benefits to employees … ”
Polis has shown himself a party loyalist for the past 100 days. He has allowed extraordinary overreach by a legislative majority that proceeds as if there is no tomorrow. He can do better.
Legislators are clearly pushing the governor’s limits with their dishonest and irresponsible FAMLI leave bill. No honest person conflates a forced payroll tax with a fee. Just veto the bill and forgo a challenge in court. Likewise, Polis should veto all ridiculous bills that go too far too fast.
Polis ran on cutting taxes and growing the economy, not signing a $1 billion tax increase disguised as a “fee.”
Colorado voted for Democrats, not a far-left political revolution that threatens permanent harm to our economy, culture, and way of life. Polis would do his party, himself and his state a big favor by forcing legislators back to moderation. Colorado values balance, not political extremism.
This is day 101 for Gov. Polis — a good time to lead like the entrepreneurial businessman voters entrusted with Colorado’s future.
The Gazette editorial board