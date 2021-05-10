Sunday was "Birthing People" Day, better known as "Mother's Day." The infamous "birthing people" lecture told us Black babies matter.
”I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect Black mothers, to protect Black babies, to protect Black birthing people, and to save lives,” Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush told Congress three days before Mother's Day.
She spoke to warn of doctors who neglect birthing pain, but "birthing people" and "Black babies" commandeered the spotlight. The reaction, she said, reflects “racism and transphobia."
Racism and transphobia are real, problematic, institutional, and getting worse because of the far-left movement Bush supports.
Few Americans worried much about transgenderism until institutions allowed people born as men to compete in formerly all-women sports. These institutional policies stir anxieties so intense they form a central component of the California gubernatorial recall. Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic superstar born as a male, opposes women conceived as boys from competing with women conceived as girls.
Despite generations of progress, old-fashioned institutional racism has new life. "Critical race" theorists in universities, high schools, and K-12 classrooms advocate a social and economic order based on genetics instead of character, accomplishments, and personal conduct. Professors and teachers who advocate a race-based social and economic order are racists in suits instead of sheets.
Here's the good news. Institutions that promote racism can reform. We're seeing signs of this among the leadership of Planned Parenthood, an institution that reduces the reproduction of minorities and helps retain the country's predominantly white complexion.
Planned Parenthood isn't a school or neighborhood named for an old white man who acted like a racist during less enlightened times. The Planned Parenthood saga is so much worse.
Colorado had the old Stapleton Airport and a fashionable neighborhood named after former Denver Mayor Benjamin Stapleton, who briefly joined the Ku Klux Klan in the 1930s before his election. As the Democratic mayor of Denver, he quickly turned on the Klan. Coloradans reject the name because we have no interest in honoring anyone who so much as dabbled in racism during a bygone era.
Activists want to change the name of Mount Evans — a 14er named after Colorado’s second territorial governor who served during the 1864 massacre of Native Americans at Sand Creek. The United States Geological Survey manages a list of landmarks targeted for racial-justice name changes, including a dozen sites in Colorado.
Planned Parenthood is not a politically inactive mountain with a name some consider offensive. It is an abortion provider using a business plan created by founder Margaret Sanger. A proud, white, racial eugenicist, Sanger also founded The Negro Project. She spoke as a guest of the Ku Klux Klan and other racist organizations to seek their support for "racial betterment" through sterilizations, birth control, and abortions for minorities.
Sanger founded and grew Planned Parenthood as an action arm of The Negro Project that would brazenly help Black women abort their children. There is no invisible turning point at which Planned Parenthood changed its model. The business continues terminating minority babies at a rate disturbingly out of proportion with the white abortion rate. It continues Sanger's mission of aborting humans with disabilities.
Don't take our word for it.
"Planned Parenthood has failed to own the impact of our founder’s actions," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in The New York Times. "We have defended Sanger as a protector of bodily autonomy and self-determination, while excusing her association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate 'product of her time.' Until recently, we have hidden behind the assertion that her beliefs were the norm for people of her class and era... We must fully take responsibility for the harm that Sanger caused to generations of people with disabilities and Black, Latino, Asian-American, and Indigenous people," Johnson wrote.
This statement is a positive, unintended outcome of the Black Lives Matter movement and it stands to save Black lives.
Sadly, nothing can replace the "harm" Planned Parenthood regrets after 104 years. Nothing can restore life to the prospective artists, scientists, inventors, community leaders, and average individuals destroyed during infancy because of Sanger's racist legacy.
Going forward, Planned Parenthood should support expectant mothers of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds in every sensible way. Use those billions in federal subsidies to offer food, shelter, clothing, counseling, and tuition to help expecting parents before offering an abortion. "Fully take responsibility for the harm" by redirecting Planned Parenthood to encourage and support planned parenting. Doing so would serve as active accountability for the racist agenda of Sanger and the business she built to pursue it.