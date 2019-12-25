Christians around the globe today celebrate the birth of Jesus, whom they worship as the son of God. Merry Christmas to all — to Christians and others who respect the religion and its traditional celebrations. Jesus loved all humanity. He mingled with adulterers and prostitutes — even tax collectors, who absconded with the possessions others acquired through toil.
Jesus died to pay for the sins of all and to redeem humankind.
Throughout the 2,019 years since his birth, society has forgotten or rejected much of what Jesus taught. Jesus wanted individuals to remember their sins before casting judgment on others. Judgment belongs to God; humans are expected to love their neighbors regardless of imperfections.
Jesus told us he will return but did not say when. He said a new kingdom would liberate the oppressed and bring unprecedented justice for the poor, the outcasts and the rejected. The kingdom would grow from within, like a mustard seed.
Christians, non-Christians, and secularists celebrate Christmas today with a gift-giving tradition that relates to the story of three wise men bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to Jesus after his birth in a Bethlehem manger. Black Friday shopping sprees, crammed parking lots and frantic last-minute trips to stores on Christmas Eve seem a crass way to commemorate the wise men’s gifts, but we’re only human. No one knows this better than God. We are no less human than those adulterers, prostitutes and tax collectors the son of God so loved.
Americans, in particular, have much for which to give thanks this Christmas. For a complex array of reasons, we live in times of relative peace and high prosperity. The economy continues to create jobs. Wages are rising. The stock market has set daily records throughout most of December. New international trade opportunities are opening, trade barriers are easing, and people have money to shop and travel. We might compare it to a surplus of gold, frankincense and myrrh — all transformed into electronics, action figures and video games.
As more Americans enjoy a materialistic gain, more is expected of them. Jesus wants us to share. He wants those of us with the most to voluntarily care through personal sacrifices for those with the least. He wants us to bring tidings of love and joy to the lost, the lonely, the elderly, the sick, the young and the poor. He wants all to care about adulterers, prostitutes, tax collectors and all others who lead lives of desperation, deprivation, sadness and sin.
This Christmas, remember we are all one family. Each of us is equal in the eyes of the Lord. Jesus was born to bring us this message. Let’s live it this day and each day forward to make the world a kinder place. Peace on Earth and goodwill to all. Merry Christmas!
The Gazette editorial board