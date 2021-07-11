Never has service on a local school board been more important. As often pointed out in this space, too many teachers in too many K-12 schools have taken to indoctrinating children to despise themselves, each other and the United States.
Critical race theory, often taught under a variety of other names, is an overtly racist curriculum that tells children the United States is helplessly racist, white people are racist whether they know it or not and minorities are all oppressed by whites.
“Critical theory is a neo-Marxist ideology that is pervasive in higher education and teaches that a person is defined above all else by race, gender and sexual orientation, and that American institutions are designed to ensure white supremacy and ‘the patriarchy,’ ” explains an editorial in The Wall Street Journal.
Any hope this would soon fizzle out as a fad or remain only in a few ultra-progressive enclaves of the United States was destroyed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend when the National Education Association — the largest teachers union in the country — passed a resolution praising critical race theory, encouraging its implementation in schools and establishing a professional team to “fight” against parents who oppose the racist coursework.
The Perspective section of today’s Gazette features a Q&A interview with Ian Prior, who serves as the executive director of Fight for Schools. The organization is dedicated to exposing sinister teaching practices in the public schools of northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and improving educational outcomes for children.
“We want to have a school system where our teachers are shaping future leaders, mentally tough leaders, hardworking leaders, people that will do the best that they can to get where they need to be. And we don’t need to be dividing along these identity group lines,” Prior says.
All over the country, parents who are Black, white and represent all ethnicities are fighting back. Few rational adults want a teacher telling a nonwhite child she has intractable disadvantages because of her color. No one should want a curriculum that tells white children they will have easier lives than nonwhite children because of the “racist” country in which they were born.
The deception runs so deep that some schools have resorted to teaching from the “1619 Project,” an inaccurate series by The New York Times that mangles historical fact in a quest to prove the United States was founded by slave masters in 1619 instead of the founders in 1776.
Any such messaging stands only to hurt and divide children along racial lines, fully countering the vision of racial unification expressed by Martin Luther King Jr. and other great civil rights leaders who wanted to avoid exactly this type of indoctrination.
The United States is not perfect, has never been perfect and will never be perfect. Yes, this country has a racist past just like most other countries of the world. Yes, schools must teach children about slavery, Jim Crow, school segregation, the Ku Klux Klan and all of the civil rights struggles that have oppressed people in this country and the world throughout time.
Yet, schools must also teach children that all individuals are of equal intrinsic value and have unlimited potential. They must teach children about their country’s successful war to end slavery, a horrible practice that continues throughout much of the world. Schools should teach children about the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Supreme Court’s decision to integrate schools with its ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
Teaching children they are victims and/or oppressors should not be allowed in any public institution.
Prior represents a growing uprising of parents who are saying “no” racist teaching and taking control of their schools. In the interview, Prior reveals helpful tips for those involved in the movement or interested in joining it.
For far too long, communities have taken a passive approach to public education and allowed, by default, the teachers unions to heavily influence the outcome of school board races. In doing so, union leaders empower elected officials who will do as they say and hire superintendents who side with them. Those days need to end. Parents must monitor and control what their children are taught.
Pay attention, get involved and put an end to institutional racism in schools. It’s critical.
The Gazette editorial board