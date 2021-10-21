One of these men is not like the others:
A. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
B. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
C. Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
The answer is “C.” It is not merely that Polis works as an executive and the others as legislators. The bigger difference rests in the gargantuan gap between the political acumen of Polis and the other two. Polis understands the political climate. Bennet and Hickenlooper appear tone-deaf.
Just as Colorado’s two senators display undying allegiance to President Joe Biden and the leftists who control him, Polis shows a refreshing amount of compassion for average, ordinary Colorado residents. He knows the vast majority have little political influence and, unlike him, have not become famously wealthy.
Polis has higher ambitions, perhaps including the presidency. Unlike others in his party, he does not face the ire of minority parents who want school choice. He founded and personally funded charter schools for poor children. That caused the Democratic establishment to boo him during the state Democratic Convention of 2018, where he barely made the ballot. Maybe those poor children don’t matter to the base?
Since then, Polis has continued aggravating his party by thinking for himself. Along with school choice, he supported a sales tax reduction sponsored by the right-leaning Independence Institute and enacted by voters in 2020. In August, Polis said Colorado should reduce the income tax to “0.” If all that wasn’t enough to get him tarred and feathered by party hacks, Polis announced publicly this week his plans to vote for a Republican-led ballot initiative that would slash property tax assessment rates.
Meanwhile, Colorado has two senators who do nothing to quell the radical-left agenda imposed by those who guide the president’s hand. Each senator made immediate peace with the Biden administration moving the Bureau of Land Management from Colorado back to Washington.
The Colorado senators talk and vote almost exactly the same. They are long-time besties and happy to let everyone know. We effectively have one senator dubbed “Bennelooper” by political centrist and journalist Eric Sondermann.
Bennelooper voted to confirm suspected ecoterrorist Tracy Stone-Manning to head the BLM, after allowing Colorado to lose the agency. To put Colorado first, Bennelooper could have told Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer they would support Stone-Manning if — and only if — the BLM stays put. They showed more loyalty to Biden than Colorado.
Warning to Bennet, Hickenlooper, and other Democrats: Do not tether your political futures to Biden. The president’s approval rating this week fell to 37%, making him nearly 5 points less popular than Trump in the same survey.
Biden’s numbers will likely get worse as crime and inflation continue rising. If that’s not a big enough problem, voters might never get over the commander in chief leaving Americans behind in a war zone controlled by anti-Christian, anti-Jew, anti-LGBTQ, anti-American terrorists.
If inflation, more taxes, and Afghanistan don’t threaten Democrats, there’s the record-setting humanitarian border crisis caused by Biden’s feckless words and deeds.
The Biden presidency is a disaster because Biden cannot lead. The consequences, felt by most Americans, will continue because Biden has no idea what causes them. Consider inflation. Because of the burgeoning national debt — caused by both political parties and multiple presidents — the Federal Reserve is printing money at a rate faster than the economy produces goods, services and commodities. Monetary inflation is nothing other than too much capital chasing too few transactions. Biden wants to spend and print trillions more — with Bennelooper’s support — which would exacerbate the gouging of consumers.
Don’t rely on this editorial board to explain the liability Biden poses for the likes of Bennelooper. Ask politically savvy left-wing Democrats.
Donnie Deutsch — a well-known marketing executive, liberal Democrat, and self-proclaimed feminist — predicted this week his party will lose in a 2022 “landslide.” On MSNBC with liberal host Joe Scarborough, Deutsch said Biden has become so unpopular he would lose to Trump in a rematch. He said Democrats will lose the White House by double-digits in 2024 if Republicans nominate someone other than Trump. Other left-leaning politicians and icons, including HBO-giant Bill Maher, also warn of political extremists ruining the party. Aside from his plummet in the polls, there are “let’s go Brandon” and “F-expletive Joe Biden” chants at sporting events.
Bennet comes up for reelection next year and might well run with the taint of Biden’s brand and a C- record. Unlike Gardner, Bennet has not delivered memorable victories for Colorado. He has not stood up for average voters who only want a safe, secure and prosperous country to call home. Instead, like Hickenlooper, Bennet appears to serve for the approval of Biden, Schumer, and a Democratic base with visions too radical for a moderate country.
Democrats should learn from Polis. They could start by caring about the masses more than Biden, Schumer and other Washington elites. It’s simple. If elected by Coloradans, put them first.
The Gazette Editorial Board