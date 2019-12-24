Civilians who carry guns need to get one thing perfectly straight. If law enforcement officers say “raise your hands,” obey the command. Do so immediately or risk getting shot.
Monday brought the latest gruesome release of police body camera video, which authorities released so the public might better understand why officers shot and killed a suspect in July. An activist fraction of the public typically second-guesses officer-involved shootings, assuming the worst. If a suspect is black, they tell us the cops must be racist. If bullets enter a suspect’s back, they tell us officers had no need to shoot.
The videos typically put viewers in the moment, showing how law enforcement officers have fractions of seconds to make life-or-death calls. Those decisions will typically determine whether officers live or die and suspects flee.
The latest involves a shooting that seemed hard to justify on written or verbal details alone. A husband and father died July 23 from 20 gunshots to his back, chest, stomach, and foot. In what world, one might wonder, do police need to put 20 bullets into one man? Video answers the question.
At 5:50 p.m. on July 23, a reporting party told dispatch of a suspicious person, who appeared intoxicated, holding a firearm outside a residence.
Police found Joshua Vigil, 38, arguing with two of his daughters and his wife. They watched him enter and exit a vehicle several times with a gun in his hand. Officers drew their guns and repeatedly ordered Vigil to drop his. The suspect defied the order and told the police he would not drop his gun. He entered the vehicle, then exited it with two guns. He cursed at the officers, continued disobeying their orders and re-entered the car. He threw a liquor bottle from the window and sped away.
After fleeing, Vigil crashed his car into a concrete barrier. On foot, Vigil approached a senior living apartment and threatened residents and children with a gun, insisting someone give him a car.
Police found vigil inside a glass entrance to the seniors' complex. They stood outside, ordering him to raise his hands. They practically begged him to raise his hands. By our best count, two officers said “hands up,” “hands,” “raise your hands,” and “put your (expletive) hands up” at least 20 times. One officer repeated, “he’s got a gun” with the tone of a man fearing for his life.
When an officer believed Vigil turned toward him with a gun, he fired through the glass. Another fellow officer fired and the man continued standing after multiple shots. A third officer said he joined in the firing when he saw what he believed was smoke from the muzzle of a gun in Vigil’s hand. The 20 shots began and ended within five seconds. Police immediately entered the foyer, cuffed the man and administered first aid.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s office and District Attorney’s office investigated and determined officers conducted themselves lawfully.
The Gazette advocated for law enforcement body cameras long before their use became routine in Colorado Springs. The cameras show the public those unfortunate moments that pit offices against potentially deadly suspects with guns. They typically show us police restraint. They show us the police don’t shoot without warning. They show us how armed suspects tragically lose their lives by refusing to raise their hands after multiple requests.