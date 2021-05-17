Friday marks the beginning of a renaissance in downtown Colorado Springs, with the opening of Weidner Field. It comes about just as society moves closer to the herd immunity that will end the worldwide pandemic. It comes a week after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate and announced the return of major public events. This long-sought stadium opens just as the new spring brings warmth, rain, increasing hours of sunshine, and new life to our region.
Colorado Springs city officials and community leaders will open the $47-million multipurpose Weidner Field for the first regular-season game of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. The Switchbacks, a member of the USL men's soccer league, are the new stadium's anchor tenant.
The community should applaud Mayor John Suthers, City Council President Richard Skorman, other city officials, and business leaders who made this unlikely development possible. First and foremost our community should thank longtime former Springs Resident Dean Weidner, who grew up in this city, for donating most of the cost with assists from the Martin Ragain family that owns the Switchbacks.
Weidner Field was the most difficult component of the 2013 City for Champions effort to generate local development and tourism with at least four new public works projects. The Colorado Economic Development Commission agreed to fund about $13 million of the stadium.
The Gazette's editorial board spoke with Suthers in 2018 when the stadium seemed like a pipe dream at best. The clock was quickly running out for the city to remain eligible for the state portion of the project. Board members and others throughout the community were concerned this stadium might flop before shovels broke ground.
Suthers did not offer us unrealistic hope. He only promised that he, Skorman, possible investors, and other city officials were thinking outside of the box and doing everything possible to devise a workable plan. Three years later, we can say the mayor underpromised and over-delivered — an unusual and refreshing approach among modern-day politicians.
Suthers and other community leaders wanted the stadium because they rightly believed it would incentivize business and residential development. At the base of Pikes Peak's majesty, downtown Colorado Springs should stand out among the finest pedestrian-friendly business districts in the country. The community needs a major athletic and entertainment center to help draw people to the area, making it attractive to the kind of high-quality restaurants, bars, and shops that attract prospective residents. Think of a non-steroidal version of the Coors Field effect on Lower Downtown Denver.
The persistent work of city leaders paid off by winning the interest of Weidner and Ragain, who shared their vision. Weidner's company, Weidner Apartment Homes, also bought about 11 acres on three sides of the stadium. With it, the company plans to invest $400 million to build 1,200 apartments. That's the real game-changer in this equation. All of that new housing will put thousands of new residents downtown to support new businesses limited only by the imagination. It will bring downtown Colorado Springs closer to the attractive national centerpiece it really could and should be.
Another vision of City for Champions, the downtown U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, opened last July and quickly became the country's "Best New Attraction" as named by USA Today. The City for Champions program also led to the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, opened last year, and the 3,500-seat indoor Robson Arena under construction at Colorado College north of downtown. Summer should usher in the construction of a new U.S. Air Force Academy visitors center envisioned by the City for Champions project.
Colorado Springs, like much of the rest of the world, endured dark times throughout 2020 and early 2021. We are quickly returning to the lifestyles Coloradans know, love, and dearly miss. It is a great time to play ball in a brand new stadium that will take downtown from good to great.