Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan is right. Things aren't looking good for Colorado. The last thing we need is a nut-job in Congress.
“Our part of Colorado has big problems we need to solve,” Donovan said a day before filing paperwork this month to run for Colorado’s Congressional District 3. “We need to have a robust economic recovery.”
That's for sure. Things are so bad that Colorado has quickly fallen from the top-10 economies list to having the fourth-worst unemployment crisis.
At least two other Democrats have launched early campaigns to challenge Lauren Boebert. Candidate Greg Smith describes Boebert as a “radical extremist.” Boebert’s challengers have begun their campaigns nearly two years before she comes up for re-election.
They can each expect two years of friendly media tailwinds. The same media establishment that normalizes U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a socialist who wants an imminent energy revolution — casts Boebert as a political pariah. Wrinkle your nose at any mention of her name or risk banishment from the popular crowd that determines who and what is normal.
ABC News tells us Boebert went to Washington to head the “nut-job caucus,” quoting Colorado anti-gun-rights activist Eileen McCarron.
One Colorado media veteran recently called Boebert “a national embarrassment/laughing stock.” U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, calls Boebert a “fool.”
Like Donovan, Crow supports all of the Democratic Party’s most aggressive climate change policies — all of which jeopardize Colorado's economy.
Boebert runs an independent business that flouted state shutdown orders. She draws far too much attention to a gun on her hip. She’s a wife and a mom without an academic pedigree. So, we get it. She’s not the left’s vision of a 21st-century woman, let alone a woman in Congress.
The anti-Boebert crusade includes rumors that blame her for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — a riot the congresswoman has rightly and categorically denounced. Another scandal provides photographic proof that a militia member had his photo taken in front of Boebert's restaurant. Call it guilt-by-imagined-association.
The thought police dislike Boebert because of what she genuinely stands for, all of which centers on fighting for Colorado’s economy.
Boebert boldly and unapologetically opposes the extreme and irresponsible Green New Deal and other extreme threats to her constituents’ livelihoods. She questions a radical hypothesis that says the world faces an extinction-level crisis in 10 years if we don’t stop climate change with socialistic policies.
Boebert opposes President Joe Biden’s decision to re-join the Paris Climate Accord, saying it puts the United States at an unfair disadvantage to countries that make little or no effort to protect the environment.
Boebert opposes Biden’s moratorium on new natural gas leases on federal land, saying it imposes substantial harm on energy workers and makes society more dependent on oil. At least 42% of Colorado’s natural gas production relies on federal leases. Boebert opposes Biden’s shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline.
The congresswoman worries about energy policies that will return our country to the deadly era of gas lines, energy dependence, and the wars that go with it.
Boebert opposes Biden’s plan to give hundreds of millions annually to the World Health Organization — the agency that failed to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV)...,” said a WHO tweet on Jan. 14, 2020
The WHO, funded to protect the world’s health, did not declare a pandemic until March 11 — after the disease had infected more than 100,000 people in 114 countries. To some hardworking taxpayers, throwing more money at this agency might sound nutty.
Boebert, unlike other members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, has introduced legislation to counter an assortment of extreme policies that pose direct threats to the livelihoods of Coloradans.
An increasingly radicalized Democratic Party controls every component of the federal government. The party’s leaders openly plan to kill millions of jobs, while making our country energy-dependent on hostile regions.
President Biden so dismisses the need for conventional energy that he tells miners they should simply learn to program computers. “Let ‘em code” is the new “let ‘em eat cake.”
A small-town wife, mom, and business owner wants to protect her constituents from radical change and the dangers that go with it. In the perilous state of realpolitik, that makes her a nut-job. To average Coloradans concerned for their families’ futures, Boebert’s agenda provides a glimmer of common sense and hope.