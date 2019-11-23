Major League Baseball should reconsider a proposal that would eliminate minor league baseball in Colorado Springs and more than 40 other communities throughout the country.
Rocky Mountain Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips said the plan “is not just an attack on minor league baseball, but a threat to the livelihood of communities like ours.” Indeed. Major league ball has a social responsibility it should maintain as a high priority.
Regular home games at UCHealth Park, formerly Security Service Field, have provided family entertainment on the east edge of Colorado Springs since the facility opened as Sky Sox Stadium in 1988.
Minor league ball is a major part of summer. It offers communities a laid-back and affordable way to watch talented athletes partake in America’s pastime.
The MLB is no doubt making a bottom-line decision to serve the organization’s most expedient financial interests. An article by Gazette sportswriter Brent Briggeman explains the plan to scale back minor league ball “is aimed to eliminate substandard facilities and travel conditions that are often found at the lower levels. Also, the game has seen increased negative publicity surrounding pay of minor league players.”
Those are lame explanations. “Substandard” facilities are not so substandard they violate local building codes and safety standards. If that were the case, regulators would shut them down. If “travel conditions” are intolerable, players will quit. If pay is too low, the answer should not be leaving entry-level players with no pay.
Major League Baseball should consider factors that extend beyond the organization’s most self-centered concerns. Federal, state and local governments — meaning taxpayers — have for generations played a key role in the organization’s success.
A 2017 study by the Brookings Institution documents billions in federal taxpayer subsidies given to the MLB in the form of municipal stadium bonds that generate interest exempt from federal taxes.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado Springs, fired off a letter this week with more than 100 other members of Congress reminding the MLB of the social responsibility that goes with profiting from subsidized, big-league competition.
“We want you to fully understand the impact this could have not only on the communities we represent, but also on the long-term support that Congress has always afforded our national pastime on a wide variety of legislative initiatives,” the letter stated.
Major League Baseball will ultimately pay a price for depriving communities of the clubs that turn young, inexperienced athletes into major league stars. It will harm families, children, communities and athletes. MLB, please scrap this bad idea.
The Gazette Editorial Board