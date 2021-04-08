No moral American wants to suppress anyone on a basis of race. As such, society must wonder what motivates Major League Baseball. The organization attempted an instant publicity coup without regard for the human beings who will pay for it.
In a self-aggrandizing move that further entangles sports with politics, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he would cancel Georgia for passing new election regulations the media and other establishments of the Democratic Party don’t like. MLB executives probably hoped to make their organization a media darling by looking compassionate and progressive. They accomplished neither and only managed to harm Black people.
The Gazette’s editorial board, along with much of the rest of the public, was stunned to see Manfred gleefully announce a decision to move this summer’s All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver.
We are naturally pleased for our state and should be delighted to see this major summer sporting event return to Denver for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.
It’s not that simple, so this week’s announcement tastes bittersweet at best. We stop short of celebrating because this feels like an entitled white family getting more fortunate at the expense of a Black family for no just cause.
The racial component of this move has raised eyebrows across the country. By moving a major summer event from Atlanta to Denver, Manfred and the rest of the MLB executive office took this asset from a majority Black community and gave it to one known for white privilege.
Consider the simple fact Atlanta’s population was 54% Black at the last census. Denver’s was about 10% Black. The census found whites comprise nearly 70% of Denver and 38% of Atlanta.
Atlanta has a long history of working to improve life for Blacks and other minorities. In 1948, it became the first major American city to hire and promote Black cops. Throughout its history, Atlanta has served as a beacon of light in the civil rights movement.
Denver’s civil rights history is quite different. Based on research in Gayle Baker’s book “Harbor Town Histories,” white people were attracted to Denver in “droves” by a post-World War 1 revival of the Ku Klux Klan. Race reparations? Maybe return the game to Atlanta.
Denver is a great city in the country’s best state, but a dearth of diversity has long been a blemishing asterisk in Colorado history. While the Atlanta University Center is the country’s largest consortium of historically Black colleges and universities, Blacks comprise only 2.5% of the University of Colorado’s flagship campus. Colorado hosts no historically Black colleges or universities. The state’s criminal justice system, serving 6 million souls, consists of five Black judges. The court diversity deficit led one state supreme court justice to express concern for “public confidence that justice is truly equal.”
Estimates put the economic benefits of the All-Star Game at more than $100 million for the host city. We know for certain the game causes significant activity that generates income for snack vendors, custodians, Uber drivers, restaurateurs, and all varieties of service workers. A game of this magnitude puts thousands to work, and the vast majority are not athletes making millions.
Scores of hard-working Black employees, business owners, and entrepreneurs might not afford a weekend vacation this year or summer camp for their kids because Atlanta lost this big game to an overwhelmingly white city with higher household incomes.
The pandemic has taken a significantly harsher toll on Blacks and other nonwhites because of socioeconomic factors. Just as society sees a potential end to this viral and economic nightmare, Major League Baseball chooses a publicity stunt that will harm hundreds of thousands of minorities in what may be the free world’s most respected, predominantly Black city. Manfred and company will punish working-class people — most of them Black — in an ill-conceived effort to look fashionably woke. Congratulations.
As irrationality so often manifests in irony, Manfred and his organization did all of this because the Georgia Legislature updated its voting regulations. In doing so, it established an election system with similarities to Colorado’s. It means protecting outcomes for the majority of law-abiding, taxpaying, upstanding Atlanta residents who deserve fair elections that reflect majority will. In Atlanta, most of those voters — people who deserve equal protection in the democratic process — are Black. Maybe this is news to the MLB, and we hope not, but Black people have picture IDs just like white voters in Colorado.
We hope the All-Star Game goes well in Denver and helps Colorado recover from the pandemic’s economic blow. But let’s not fool ourselves. Denver has this game because Major League Baseball chose politics over sports. Professional sports flourish, in large part, because people want an escape from politics and social strife.
As we have seen too often, white liberals often proceed with just enough information to cause trouble for minorities they claim to care about. Enjoy the game, but understand it comes to Colorado at an unfortunate cost.
The Gazette Editorial Board