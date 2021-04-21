In a society devoid of criminal justice, liberty would mean nothing. Without equal protection of criminal codes, might makes right. Victors are those with the biggest fists, guns, intellects, and bank accounts who have appetites to misuse them for nefarious gain.
A truly free society proudly favors victims over perpetrators. It does not care about a victim's color, creed, gender, sexual orientation, or any other personal traits. It only knows the distinction between right and wrong, good and bad, and legal or illegal based on key major social agreements. That's why we prosecute a killer wearing a badge just like a murderer wearing a gang tattoo.
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness may not be attained, together and separately, if we don't maintain a system that favors people who obey laws over those who do not.
This sounds like common sense. Yet, common sense means little in a country without common agreements. Throughout our history, we have come to agree that theft, murder, and rape are evil if committed against anyone of any background. Those who commit such acts — regardless of social standing or genetic traits — must be punished and kept from civilized society until they have paid the appropriate price.
To help highlight the immense distinction between criminals and their victims, the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime this week is sponsoring the agency's 40th annual National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
"Every crime victim deserves justice and the assurance that their safety, wellbeing, and welfare will be protected," said President Joe Biden. "We must work together to prevent crimes and ensure that all victims have a place to turn, and the support they need to recover."
Never in 40 years has Victims' Rights Week been more important. In humanity's ongoing fight against crime, the past year has been a loser for victims and a heyday for criminals. Just consider the murder rate data in Colorado and throughout the country:
Denver saw a whopping 38% increase in murders in 2020. Murders rose 61.7% in New Orleans; 72.3% in Minneapolis; 39.2% in New York; 74.1% in Seattle; 105.9% in Omaha, Nebraska; 400% in Madison, Wisconsin; and 100% in Lubbock and Plano, Texas. Colorado Springs saw only a minor increase in its murder rate but set a record for its total number of murders last year.
Crime analyst Jeff Asher, based in New Orleans, says combined data from 57 urban police departments show a collective murder increase in 2020 of 36.7% over 2019. That's a lot of grieving widows, parents, children, friends, neighbors and colleagues.
"At the most basic level of analysis, experts view the surge as the result of a worst-case confluence of forces — the stresses of a pandemic and the intensity of the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd — that pushed already-frayed neighborhoods into spirals of violence," surmises New York magazine.
The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice reports an “unprecedented single-year spike" in murder and other violent crime throughout 2020.
The pandemic closed much of the country's court system, left law enforcement agencies and incarceration facilities understaffed, and led to the early release of murderers, rapists, and other violent criminals. Of course, we saw a spike in crime.
With vaccines in wide distribution, the United States this spring nears the end of the COVID crisis. It will never stop burdening us if we allow violent crime trends to continue as the pandemic's legacy.
Regardless of fashionable and ignorant new doctrines promoted by pseudo-intellectuals — people who find professional comfort zones in the once-respected institutions of higher academia — violent criminals are not "victims" of an unfair society. They are people who rape, murder, abuse and steal. The people they harm deserve our support in trying to get on with their lives. That's why the federal agency tasked with upholding justice places the rights of victims in the national spotlight this week.
Let's support our government's law-enforcement agencies and get back to the business of fighting crime. To remain a diverse and tolerant society of freedom for all who agree to live in peace, we must punish those who choose an uglier path.