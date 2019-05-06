Responding to record-setting traffic deaths for the past two years, city and county officials want solutions. The public should help them succeed.
The city’s Police Department lacks personnel adequate to monitor intersection traffic with consistency, allowing drivers to blast through red and stagnant yellow lights at deadly speeds. Mayor John Suthers and Police Chief Vince Niski, to address the problem, have reintroduced mechanical red-light cameras that issue citations.
If an experimental phase proves valuable, the city might expand the camera program. It might also introduce camera systems to enforce speed limits on open stretches of road.
Meanwhile, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder last week launched a targeted traffic enforcement initiative in response to 81 traffic deaths in 2018. El Paso County, made up mostly of Colorado Springs, led the state in 2018 traffic deaths.
The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday began a program that increases enforcement of traffic laws in at least two areas of eight districts, which will continue indefinitely. The department selected areas on a basis of data from the Colorado State Patrol’s traffic complaints, collision data and SMART trailers that gather detailed information about vehicular speed trends. Grant funding for additional DUI enforcement will augment the program.
These are moves in the right direction, but the public should ask for more. Providing safe transportation goes squarely to the family-friendly niche that makes Colorado Springs the most desirable city in the United States, as determined last year by a U.S. News & World Report survey.
Residents and visitors should send their families onto our streets with reasonable certainty they will come back alive and well.
Safe transportation infrastructure makes our community a better host for military operations, educational institutions, visitors, and businesses big and small.
Toward improving traffic safety, The Gazette’s next Community Conversations town hall will focus on better safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
As explained by Gazette reporter Ellie Mulder, KKTV anchor Don Ward will moderate a panel discussion with Police Chief Niski, Sgt. Jim Stinson of the Major Crash Unit, city traffic engineer Todd Frisbie and Drive Smart Colorado Executive Director Maile Gray.
The free event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., no need to RSVP.
The Gazette encourages residents with views on transportation safety to attend the meeting to listen, learn and/or contribute. To submit questions, visit gazette.com/deadlyroads.
As an above-average community, we should work together to reduce the dangers in our transportation system. Let’s achieve above-average statistics that comfort everyone with spouses, friends, colleagues and children on the road.
Public safety should be our highest order of business, because life is all we really have.
The Gazette Editorial Board