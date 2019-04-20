Until Democrats took over every nook and cranny of state government, opting to blast the public with a fire hose of left-wing sludge, the state Legislature showed judgment, reverence and decorum.
Until this year, legislators had the decency to shut down during deadly blizzards. Today, legislative leaders use such occasions to cram through bad ideas without the bother of expert and public testimony. They go about their business as if it is life and death.
It should come as no surprise, therefore, to see this obsessed and overreaching Legislature convene, for the first time anyone can remember, on Good Friday — the high Christian holiday leading to Easter, the highest Christian holiday.
It gets worse. While dissing Good Friday, the Legislature snubbed Passover — a major Jewish holiday celebrating liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt.
Not everything can close on every holiday. Most businesses must remain open. Hospitals and public safety operations must continue as normal.
Politicians in Denver, brace yourselves for this: You are not that important. The world does not stop turning if the Legislature takes a day off. One day off — in observance of high holidays — gives everyone a much-needed break from warp-speed political shenanigans wearing thin on the public. Taking the day off would have given Jewish families time to get together and prepare for seder meals, and Christian families time to travel and otherwise prepare for Good Friday services and Easter Sunday.
By reversing a tradition of reverence for high holidays, legislative leaders placed their extreme political agenda above consideration of the people they serve. They should have passed over convening Friday, liberating the public from another day of partisan political excess.
The Gazette editorial board