It is a simple equation proven over time. Tax hikes strangle economies and tax cuts revive them. Everyone seems to get it thanks to the pandemic.
Colorado voters, given the simple ballot language of Proposition 116, cut the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55% — a measure supported by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Voters also approved Proposition 117 to prevent the state government from imposing large new fees without voter approval.
Monday morning a Democrat-led legislature, at the request of Polis, will convene in special session to cut taxes and return tax surpluses to consumers.
Bipartisan bills proposed for the session would grant taxpayers $280 million in COVID relief. If passed, the state will pay for this with 2019 revenue surpluses that resulted from nationwide economic growth fueled by the federal tax cuts of 2017.
Those who doubt the power of tax cuts to revive jeopardized economies should look at the historical record.
Democratic President John F. Kennedy proposed cutting the top marginal rate on wealthy Americans earning the equivalent of $843,000 in dollars adjusted for inflation. He demanded a 20% across-the-board income tax cut including a reduction of the top rate from 91% to 70%. He proposed reducing corporate income tax rates from 52% to 48%.
Kennedy insisted his Tax Reduction Act of 1964 would boost economic growth and improve the economic welfare of Americans on all rungs of the economic ladder.
After Kennedy’s assassination, Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the tax cuts into law and the economy surged. Unemployment fell from 5.2% to 3.8% in two years. Economic growth increased government revenues and helped Johnson establish Medicare.
Twenty years later, after decades of insidious tax increases, President Ronald Reagan saved a recessed economy with more Kennedy-style across-the-board tax cuts. During his reign the real Gross Domestic Product grew by a third, funding a cultural and economic renaissance.
President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ushered in record-low unemployment for women, minorities, and workers without high school diplomas. The economy gained 5 million jobs before the pandemic. New-business permit applications rose to historic highs. The stock market surged. Federal revenues reached an all-time high.
One special-session proposal would allow bars, restaurants, and food trucks to keep the 2.9% sales tax they collect while trying to recover from pandemic hardship. If passed, it means politicians believe business owners know best how to save themselves. If it fails, it means politicians believe they know best how to manage other people's money.
Other bills propose an assortment of relief measures, all funded by the post-tax cut economic boom. As reported by Colorado Politics, they include:
• $57 million in direct relief payments to small businesses complying with “severe” county capacity restrictions
• $7.5 million to organizations and businesses involved in the arts
• $6.8 million to help retail food establishments cover the cost of licensing fees
• $1.8 million to assist with liquor license fees
• $4 million for direct relief, grants, loans, and technical assistance to minority-owned businesses
• $50 million in direct housing and rental assistance
• $45 million to established and emerging childcare businesses
• $20 million to help K-12 students who lack broadband access at home
• $3 million for food pantries
• $5 million for consumer assistance with utility costs
• $100 million for the state’s disaster emergency fund
Most of the proposals would liberate money from the government so individuals can help themselves. It represents a transfer of wealth from the government to the governed, all without a tax increase.
People who invent, build, buy, sell, and trade are the only source of wealth the government can tap. During hard times, this becomes clear. That's why Colorado voters and politicians are cutting taxes and returning money to the buyers and sellers who cause economic growth. From hardship, we gain wisdom.