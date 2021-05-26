The positive results of low taxes explain why two prominent economics wonks, from opposing sides of the aisle, generally advocate lower taxation. A handful of legislative hacks don't like it and have a new bill designed to head off additional tax cuts.
Jon Caldara, a Gazette columnist and president of the center-right Colorado-based Independence Institute, petitioned an income-tax reduction onto the 2020 ballot. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who ran on an income-tax reduction, verbally supported Caldara's measure. Voters passed it.
This year's version of an obscure, annual, national story may explain why two men with a few vastly different political visions want lower taxes.
"Utah, Florida and Oklahoma — states that favor low tax and spending policies — come out on top in the latest ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index released on Wednesday," explains a May 12 story by U.S. News & World Report. "States that fare the worst — New York, Vermont and New Jersey — are those that have high state income taxes and large government-funded programs..."
High-tax environments falter because people with ideas and money to invest tend to prefer low-tax environments. Polis publicly invited his friend, Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk, to make Colorado his home when he announced plans to leave California. Musk, with a personal net worth of $153 billion, chose Texas and its 0.0% state income tax over Colorado and its newly lowered rate of 4.55%.
The "Laffer" part of the ALEC-Laffer index has direct relevance to Polis. Arthur Laffer engineered the economic side of the Reagan Revolution. Polis later interned for him. They are longtime friends. Each speaks highly of the other and Polis has hosted Laffer in Colorado.
Laffer, a former member of the University of Chicago economics faculty, is best known for the "Laffer Curve." The curve illustrates the relationship between taxation and economic growth, showing how too-high taxes harm an economy and reduce government revenues. Conversely, tax cuts can increase economic activity and government revenues.
The trick to leveraging the "Laffer Curve" involves finding a balance that provides taxes adequate to fund essential services without depriving the private sector of capital needed to invest, innovate, and grow.
The state government stands awash in revenues because of federal pandemic assistance and increased state revenues that followed the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Yet, state legislators want more revenues and are furiously eliminating exemptions they call "loopholes." They are adding $5.3 billion in new "fees" to gasoline, online orders, electric cars, ride-sharing, and diesel to pay for climate-change mitigation and transportation infrastructure, the latter of which we desperately need.
The fees may help pull Colorado out of its notorious transportation crisis, but no matter how anyone looks at it the 2021 legislative session will impose new costs on Colorado's economy whether we call them "taxes," "loopholes," or "fees."
If Colorado residents decide the cost is too high — if it starts harming their businesses and households — they have the option of using the ballot to demand another tax cut. The Colorado Constitution's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights empowers taxpayers over politicians by granting them the right to control tax policy.
The threat of another voter-demanded tax cut strikes fear in the heart of politicians who serve with insatiable appetites for spending other people's money. To quell that fear, they quietly introduced House Bill 1321.
Known colloquially as "The Caldara Clause," HB 1321 would demand ballot language written to frighten voters out of supporting tax cuts. Tax cut questions would begin with: "Shall funding available for state services that include but are not limited to (the three largest areas of program expenditures) be impacted by a reduction of (projected dollar figure of revenue reduction to the state in the first full fiscal year that the measure reduces revenue) in tax revenue...?"
The legislature and governor make budgeting decisions every year that determine what percentage of revenues any program receives. Legislators are expected to skim, trim, or eliminate programs and agencies altogether if necessary to shift funds from one cause to another. That makes it impossible to warn voters a tax cut would have any particular result on any given service. Unless that is, the legislature intends to let voters micromanage the budget.
This bill ignores the facts shown by the Laffer curve. Because tax cuts have led to increased revenues — recently and throughout history — the ballot cannot honestly claim a tax cut will reduce revenues to anything. It might increase them.
In a country sadly divided along social and political lines, at least one core principle unites us. Government is of, by, and for the people. The people pay taxes only to serve their interests. That is why Colorado voters enshrined in their constitution a law that empowers the governed to determine the size and scope of state government. House Bill 1321 would counter that sentiment, attempting to scare voters with wording the facts cannot support. They should kill this bill, resisting the sad temptation to lie on future ballots.