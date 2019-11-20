Mr. President, please make Colorado Springs the permanent home of Space Command.
That was the request U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn made Tuesday in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Lamborn took the president aside after a meeting with about eight members of the House Western Caucus to make his request and pitch it.
“I said this is a burning issue in Colorado,” Lamborn recounted. “I said we have temporary Space Command, but we really want permanent Space Command. I said declaring Colorado Springs the permanent home would show how the administration is really focused on national security and is getting things done. He said, ‘OK, we’ll think about it.’ ”
Lamborn said after that meeting he spoke one on one with White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to extend the same request.
“Mick Mulvaney said ‘We’ve got to think about it. This is a big deal.’ I said, ‘Well, I will be following up with you on this.’ So, the lines of communication are open, and I’m trying to take full advantage of it,” Lamborn said.
The discussions Tuesday came after Lamborn invited Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett to his office to pitch Colorado Springs as the permanent home of Space Command.
“She is still getting acclimated to the job and couldn’t give me much in way of specifics regarding how this will be going forward,” Lamborn said.
“So I mainly made a pitch to her, explaining why Colorado was the best place for this. I made sure she knew the need to move forward quickly.”
Lamborn’s efforts to persuade the right people are admirable, and we hope he persists with adequate decorum. The noncommittal responses he received tell us this decision probably remains in a lurch. The business, community, military and political leadership of Colorado and Colorado Springs must continue making the case for this community, which offers more for Space Command than any other region vowing to host this increasingly vital element of our national security system.
The case is easy to make. Space Command operates in the Pikes Peak region, where it benefits from easy access to one of the world’s largest, best and busiest international airports; the Air Force Academy; NORAD; Northcom; Peterson Air Force Base; Schriever Air Force Base; Air Force Space Command; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station; The National Cybersecurity Center; Space Foundation; National Space Symposium; and more.
No other community in the United States offers Space Command more professional synchronicity and strategic leverage than Colorado Springs.
The cause of national defense will suffer if Washington moves Space Command to any other location. Any such decision would be nothing more than political, using Space Command for advantage in a state with more powerful representation in Washington and/or more electoral votes.
Thank you, Rep. Lamborn, for making the case for Colorado Springs. Gov. Jared Polis, the entire Colorado congressional delegation, Mayor John Suthers and leaders throughout Colorado should continue making the case. Space Command should stay right here in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette Editorial Board