As Colorado reflects on one of its largest growth decades over the last 10 years, the time to redraw our legislative and congressional boundaries is rapidly approaching. Two independent commissions have been appointed to look ahead and determine how Colorado’s political boundaries should be designed as we manage our growth.
These commissions will decide what constitutes “competitiveness” and “communities of interest” along with maintaining constitutional requirements and Supreme Court case law when deciding how these boundaries should be drawn.
Recently, El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner submitted a bipartisan letter on behalf of more than 25 local elected leaders, towns, communities, business groups, and governmental agencies asking the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission to keep El Paso County whole as our population fits nearly perfectly into one whole congressional seat.
El Paso County is about 2,000 people too large to fit into one seat, but to put that in proper perspective, 2,000 people is roughly the size of one average local precinct. But, like most things in this hyperpoliticized environment, we have seen proposals that would rip El Paso County nearly in half to achieve partisan political gains and satisfy population requirements for inflated narratives about supposed “communities of interest” that have nothing in common.
El Paso County is unique in every direction to the north, south, east and west. We are not part of the Denver metroplex to the north like Douglas County. We are not inherently tied to the San Luis Valley as an agricultural and community hub like Pueblo County to the south.
Although tourism is particularly important throughout El Paso County, we don’t face similar obstacles that rural ski counties face to the west. However, a town like Green Mountain Falls (roughly one precinct) could be paired with Teller County and included to satisfy their needs. El Paso County is not an agriculturally dependent economy like our neighbors to the east.
Yet, if a population as small as 2,000 could be carved out to satisfy population requirements, there are school districts and agricultural communities that might better identify with Lincoln or Elbert counties.
Ten years ago, our community was a testing ground for “competitiveness” at the local level, but the test failed as only two legislative districts changed hands between both parties and one required a historic and financially costly recall election. Instead, many red and blue precincts were carved out to ensure that one party had control of legislative districts that had very little in common.
By restoring town boundaries, local communities like the Tri-Lakes region, and accepting that communities like Colorado Springs “west side” are preserved we could become a more competitive political community.
That would better help us grow in a reasonable manner and allow both parties a greater voice as we move ahead into the next decade. It requires keeping El Paso County whole as one congressional district.
The Gazette Editorial Board