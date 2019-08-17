A Colorado tradition toward the end of each summer brings residents of Colorado Springs, Denver and other communities together at the state fair in Pueblo to help 4-H kids raise money for college. It is the finest way to enjoy the state fair.
“Please join me as we travel together to the state fair where we will spend time with Governor (Jared) Polis, Denver metro mayors, state and city elected officials, and important civic and business leaders in a very informal, relaxed setting,” asks Mayor John Suthers in an invitation to the community.
Colorado Springs participants form the Pikes Peak Posse, which socializes in a spirit of polite competition with members of the Denver Rustlers.
The two groups bid on livestock raised and auctioned by 4-H youths from the Denver and Colorado Springs metropolitan areas and surrounding regions. It all takes place in a festive environment of food and drink.
“You can help me take advantage of this unique opportunity to represent Colorado Springs to Denver metro, Pueblo, Western slope, and state leaders while, in the process, supporting a great cause and some very special kids,” Suthers wrote.
“This is a high-powered event at which we can use friendly dialogue (lobbying) to establish relationships with those who will affect our community’s future and our economy. While the focus is often on Denver players, there is also important work to be done with Pueblo leadership.”
Suthers and other organizers ask participants to donate at least $500 to the Pikes Peak Posse ($550 for first-timers, please) through the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation. Donations help with the purchase of animals. The meat is sold to third parties for processing and sale.
Posse and Rustler members can opt to buy some of the meat, as well, paying the difference between the auction and the resale prices.
The event begins with a light lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Colorado Spring City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., with free parking at First Baptist Church, 317 E. Kiowa St. Buses depart for the state fair at 12:30 p.m., where a VIP reception awaits with socializing, a buffet dinner and an open bar. The auction begins at 3:35 p.m. and buses depart for Colorado Springs early evening.
“The bus trip itself provides an opportunity to have informal conversation with other local community leaders,” Suthers said.
It’s also a chance to meet our community’s next generation of leaders.
“These are some of the finest kids you will ever have the chance to meet,” says businessman Steve Schuck, a regular participant in the Pikes Peak Posse.
“They need our encouragement and support. Additionally, this is a chance to show up in boots and jeans and mingle with people who can help bring about positive change for our community, our businesses, our nonprofits and more.”
Please answer the mayor’s call. Join the Pikes Peak Posse and represent our city and region at the Colorado State Fair.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For registration and additional details, visit www.pikespeakposse.com. Or call Diedre Smith at 719-337-3564 or drop the mayor a note at mayorjohn suthersposse@gmail.com
