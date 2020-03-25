Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper “took a coward’s way out,” in the view of Melinda Cromar. Hickenlooper neglected serving justice to a killer, which was part of his job. As a result, a court-ordered sentence will never be served.
Killer Nathan Dunlap murdered Cromar’s 19-year-old sister, Sylvia Cromwell, in cold blood along with three others the night he shot up an Aurora Chuck E. Cheese. Hickenlooper declined to carry out the court-ordered execution of Dunlap, citing personal reservations about capital punishment.
Hickenlooper, a self-doubting Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, could have commuted the sentence but was too indecisive. Instead, he kicked the can down the road. He indefinitely delayed the execution and made Dunlap his successor’s problem. That’s the part Cromar calls “a coward’s way out.”
As the world focused on the coronavirus pandemic this week, processing little other information, Gov. Jared Polis quietly put the Dunlap matter to rest. He did not execute the killer. Instead, he killed the death penalty Monday by signing a bill that eliminates it for even the most monstrous of killers.
Polis ended the death penalty just as Colorado’s violent crime rate continues a steady climb.
By rescinding the death penalty, Polis did not automatically salvage Dunlap and the other two killers on Colorado’s death row. The new law is not retroactive to sentences already conferred. As such, Polis signed additional paperwork commuting the sentences of Dunlap, Robert K. Ray and Sir Mario Owens.
The justice system carefully weighed and measured the vicious crimes of all three men. Juries of these men’s peers determined their actions warranted death. Because of Hickenlooper and Polis, full justice will never be served to any of the three. All will remain in prison for life. We have no assurance these killers, with nothing left to lose, won’t plot crimes from behind bars while waiting to die of old age.
The commutation of sentences eliminates the hope Sen. Rhonda Fields had for closure on the murders of her loved ones. Ray and Owens killed her son Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancee, Vivian Wolfe, as the two 22-year-olds sat in a car in Aurora. The crimes were premeditated as a means to prevent Marshall-Fields from testifying at a trial.
“The system failed my son, our family and those who served as citizen jurors,” wrote Sen. Fields, a Democrat, on Twitter.
“In a stroke of a pen, Gov. Polis hijacks justice and undermines our criminal justice system.”
Author Carl Dubler, who served as jury foreman in Ray’s trial, also expressed outrage at Monday’s undermining of justice.
“I am sorry, Rhonda,” Dubler wrote on Twitter. “The months of work my jury did gone in a stroke. And the gov didn’t even acknowledge my request to speak with him first.”
Fields is not the only prominent legislative Democrat who fought against the rescission of the death penalty. Another was State Rep. Tom Sullivan. A maniac shot his son, Alex, in the 2012 Aurora theater massacre.
To the survivors of murder victims, crime and justice are more than academic abstractions discussed at cocktail parties. They are the only hope for accountability and resolution.
Hickenlooper, Polis, House Speaker KC Becker and other ivory tower politicians who took down Colorado’s death penalty lead lives of privilege and disproportional safety.
They don’t have kids on the streets of Aurora. They don’t understand the horrific, lifelong price paid by those who lose children to monsters. They cannot possibly know the pain they cause by turning their soft-on-crime, idealistic philosophies against a system carefully crafted to ensure justice.
The Gazette Editorial Board