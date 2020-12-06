A culture of intellect, talent, and education must surround the permanent headquarters of Space Command. “Rocket science,” like “brain surgery,” can mean life or death. If our country does not lead the world in the science and technology of space defense, we risk national devastation.
“The risk of a space Pearl Harbor is growing every day,” wrote U.S. Rep Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., in 2019. “Yet this war would not last for years. Rather, it would be over the day it started. Without our satellites, we would have a hard time regrouping and fighting back. We may not even know who had attacked us, only that we were deaf, dumb, blind, and impotent.”
We are vulnerable in this moment, yet the Pentagon is trying to determine the proper permanent location of Space Command — the combatant command established in Colorado Springs and recommissioned last year because of the increasing threats by hostile enemies to our space assets.
Writing for Forbes last month, Air Force Academy Senior Military Scholar Dave Deptula questioned the Pentagon for enticing communities other than Colorado Springs with a chance at hosting Space Command. Moving the command would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and interrupt the process of quickly getting and remaining competitive in space-based national defense. President Donald Trump is likely to name a permanent Space Command home in January.
“If this is, as Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said at the 2019 Reagan National Defense Forum, ‘a Sputnik moment’ that will require the very best in integrated space assets and operations, what sense does it make to jeopardize and delay achieving full operational capability of U.S. Space Command by relocating it outside Colorado Springs and away from the extensive military space infrastructure already in place?” Deptula asked.
It makes no sense. If it happens, taxpayers must demand answers. Moving Space Command would, beyond question, compromise national security.
None of the five other cities competing to host Space Command has the military, cultural, and geographic benefits provided in the Springs. Any decision to move the command would be purely political and against the best interests of humanity.
All finalist communities can promise infrastructure upgrades and meet the Pentagon’s most basic criteria. They can woo the Pentagon with any and all tactics typically used to land desirable companies that offer high-wage jobs and attract accomplished professionals.
The other finalists for Space Command cannot, in anyone’s lifetime, match the educational and intellectual climate of Colorado Springs and the rest of the state. Among the six finalists to host the combatant command, none come close to the brain surplus of Colorado Springs.
Finalists include Air Force bases in or near Albuquerque; Omaha, Neb.; Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla.; San Antonio; and Huntsville, Ala.
Unlike these other fine communities, Colorado Springs consistently tops lists of America’s “best-educated” cities, along with lists of “best cities” in which to live. Those kinds of achievements require generations of work and blessings of nature that are not distributed equally. No other city can offer Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods, Cave of the Winds, Seven Falls, an enviable climate, or the Air Force Academy.
Probably because successful people are drawn to Colorado Springs, the city ranked 11th in July on a list of most educated cities compiled by the financial publication WalletHub. Reviewing data about the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas, the ranking process considered 18 metrics including the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the quality of the public school system, the gender education gap, and more.
Among the other finalists, Huntsville ranks 27th, 11 cities below Colorado Springs; Omaha falls 21 slots below the Springs at 32nd; Albuquerque ranks 38 cities below Colorado Springs; the Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro ranks 78th, and San Antonio falls 97 rungs below the Springs.
With its 57 universities, including the Air Force Academy, the WalletHub survey ranked Colorado as third among the “most educated” states. The other states under consideration for Space Command are not high on the list. Nebraska ranks 23rd, Florida 27th, Texas 39th, New Mexico 42nd, and Alabama 46th out of 50.
Among multiple studies and rankings that attest to the educational attainment and intelligence of Colorado Springs is the city’s listing by SmartTech magazine among “8 Smart Cities to Watch in 2020.” The eight were chosen for using technology to help residents through the pandemic. None of the other finalists for Space Command made the list.
As space defense becomes increasingly sophisticated, Space Command will need an increasingly robust pool of talent to draw from. That means keeping the headquarters in a city and state known for a culture of educational attainment and unmatchable quality of life. A decision in favor of the Springs should be simple. To mix two amazing cliches, “it ain’t rocket surgery.”
The Gazette Editorial Board