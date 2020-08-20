On the second night of the truncated Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden granted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a prime speaking slot. Like most speeches in this virtual event, it was just a minute, but considering that the consolidated schedule omitted many prominent party leaders, the appearance was quite a coup for a freshman congresswoman who is deeply unpopular nationally. It signals that she’s likely to remain influential if Biden wins the presidency.
After she was elected in a safe Democratic district in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez became one of the most famous and polarizing figures in politics. She is prone to bombastic and ignorant statements — for example, infamously likening border detention centers to the Holocaust. She also once claimed that $21 trillion was fraudulently spent at the Pentagon over a period of 18 years. In reality, that amount exceeds the combined amount of defense spending in U.S. history.
Despite her embarrassing stumbles, the New York congresswoman is a hot commodity. Whether people love her or hate her, they have an opinion about her. Her audience of young leftists believes her whether she is making stuff up. She’s achieved that level of fame that allows a public figure to be known merely by initials. There was FDR and JFK, and now, there is AOC.
The ability to dominate the news with a simple tweet helped vault Donald Trump to the presidency. It’s also why AOC spoke for Democrats to a prime-time national audience Tuesday night, and it’s the reason she’ll put her stamp on a Biden administration.
Her influence is being felt on the ticket. The ridiculous “Green New Deal” that she helped make famous, which seeks to replace 83% of the nation’s energy sources within a decade and could cost over $90 trillion, was co-sponsored in the Senate by Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. Biden initially criticized the proposal, but after winning the primary, he appointed AOC to co-chair his climate task force. Thus, his climate plan is very close to AOC’s blueprint.
One of AOC’s closest ideological allies in the House, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, recently cited the success of the task forces as a preview of how progressives would pressure Biden once he’s president. “I will be pushing him,” Jayapal told Comedy Central host Trevor Noah. “As soon as we get him in the White House and even before with these task forces that we had, we were able to significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn’t signed on to before. So he is movable.”
On Tuesday night, AOC appeared under the auspices of seconding the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders for the presidency before the formal business of rubber stamping the Biden nomination. She spent her time spouting out socialist nonsense as if still at a college student lounge. She rambled about a “mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States.” She went on to describe “a movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia and ... that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many.”
The Democratic convention has tried to advance the idea that Biden is reasonable and centrist, a unifying figure who wants to bring in Republicans and independents. But that isn’t true when Biden must keep paying tribute to the far-left wing of his party.
That was clear Monday. On the same night that former Republican Gov. John Kasich was asked to speak, Biden had to give more time and a more prominent speaking slot to his former rival, the socialist Sanders. It continued Tuesday, when he elevated AOC to the national stage. A president takes office with the coalition that helped bring him there, and there’s no doubt that if he wins, he will owe the far left.
The Washington Examiner