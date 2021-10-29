As racist communists advance a supersonic nuke system, Americans grapple with excruciating First World concerns. We fuss about “he” “she” or “their,” the ethics of mask mandates, and the rising cost of plastic Christmas trees.
Meanwhile, Chinese communists work toward world domination. Under Chinese control, we would have no luxury to fret about insensitive pronouns and the crimes of ancestors centuries ago. We’d be more worried about a government torturing, raping, enslaving and killing people we love who don’t look right or worship the government. Ask the Uighurs, the Falun Gong, Tibet, Hong Kong, etc.
Those tempted to downplay this threat do not understand China’s space test this summer. Pentagon officials confirmed this week the July test of a high-speed nuclear-weapon system that orbited Earth. It can evade missile defense systems at five times the speed of sound. More developed, it will negate our anti-missile nuclear-defense system. Military experts say the United States needs years to catch up.
The crisis worries Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, the general who promised a phone call to China in advance of any American attack. Note how the Chinese did not warn Milley of their test, a common courtesy among allies.
“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system,” Milley said Wednesday. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that.”
It might be worse. The Chinese did not test this to create a future museum exhibit. This is a manifestation of Sputnik, which marked the moment then-Soviet Union communists launched the anti-freedom military space race and the Cold War by getting the first satellite into orbit in 1957. That Cold War ebbed with the fall of the Berlin Wall. China’s modern aggression creates an increasingly similar threat. Gen. John Hyten warned of China’s weapon in 2018.
“We don’t have any defense that could deny the deployment of such a weapon against us,” said Hyten, then the commander of U.S. Strategic Command.
We must immediately develop a system to protect ourselves from enemies who oppose what we stand for — most notably civil and human rights. China’s government, households, and corporations are in debt so deep they make the United States look fiscally responsible. Increasingly desperate, China’s oppressive government has a parasitic need to control foreign resources.
To defend our way of life, we need our military’s recommissioned Space Command to develop solutions at warp speed. We need to laser-focus on China’s new weapon, not to mention the country’s evolving ground-to-space satellite-killing lasers that could cripple our military, commercial and communication systems.
Space Command’s work begins at the agency’s headquarters in Colorado Springs, smartly near the Air Force Academy, Space Force, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the United States Northern Command (Northcom), and other major components of our country’s space defense assets.
Instead of focusing on the imminent threat — one marked by a shocking lack of concern among the media and public — the Pentagon plans to move Space Command to an Army post in the Deep South. President Donald Trump made the call after losing in Colorado and convincing Alabama’s delegation to try invalidating the election. No other state showed more post-election support for Trump. For that reason, Space Command stands on a precarious foundation during a national security crisis the public barely knows about.
Given China’s rapid advancement in space-based technology, Congress and President Joe Biden should increase Space Command’s funding and immediately negate the decision to move it. Colorado’s senators, House members, and their allies must insist on this. We don’t want our brightest scientists looking for homes and schools near an Alabama Army base that lacks the social and strategic support they need.
We stand to spend a trillion-plus, and years we cannot afford, to move 1,300 miles for no good reason. As we borrow to replace our military space infrastructure, China will have the luxury of perfecting supersonic nuclear weapons with which to destroy or control us. Moving Space Command to scratch Trump’s itch makes no good sense to anyone other than him and the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce. Moving it could be a catastrophic legacy belonging to Trump, Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and everyone else who let it happen.
Space Command cannot be an economic development prize awarded as political repayment. It became the indisputable cornerstone of our national defense the moment slave-holding China test-deployed supersonic weapons system.
If the United States does not adequately address this danger, we won’t have the luxury of discussing it — let alone our righteous desire for more civil rights, hypersensitivity about pronouns, and the racial sins of dead men we had nothing to do with. Get serious. Start by eliminating anxieties over this illogical plan to move Space Command.
Leave it in place, fund it more, and unleash the world’s greatest scientists and engineers to catch up with China. Do so in the interest of civil rights, world peace and civility. A move across the country is a move in a dangerous direction for the United States and the cause of world peace.
The Gazette Editorial Board